Amazon is offering a number of discounts on Vantrue Dash Cams today only as one of its early Black Friday deals. Prices have been slashed by up to 35% and now start at just $51.99 to help you stay prepared for whatever the road throws at you.

Auto essentials Vantrue Dash Cams Record every event, whether it's for fun or for insurance. You never know when you'll need that footage. This sale includes 1080p options from $52 and a 4K camera for just $130. We've never seen them go lower, but the sale ends tonight. 35% off See at Amazon

The most affordable camera in the sale is the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini at $51.99 — a match for its record low price. This compact dash cam was designed to make sure it doesn't obstruct your vision while you're on the road. It records 1080p HD video at 30fps and features a 160-degree wide-angle F1.8 six-layer glass lens that offers enough clarity to capture license plates and more.

There's a motion-activated parking mode which begins recording automatically if motion is detected directly in front of your car while it's parked, as well as seamless loop recording and a G-sensor that will ensure footage from a collision is locked down and not overwritten. An integrated microphone helps to record audio during each recording as well.

If you need something more professional-grade, you could step it up to the Vantrue N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam for $119.99. It regularly sells for $200 and is designed especially for people that drive for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. The powerful cameras simultaneously capture road footage and the inside of the cabin. You can also switch it to only the front camera.

This device automatically starts up once you turn on your vehicle, and the LCD light turns off after a few moments to prevent distractions. The interior camera uses four IR lights, meaning recording will still work, even in the dark. This also features parking mode, where the cameras will automatically start recording if they detect motion when your car is parked. There's audio recording as well.

The sale also includes a 4K option at $129.99 and more, so be sure to take a look at the whole promotion and grab yourself a bargain while you still can. The sale ends tonight.