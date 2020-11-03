If you missed the stellar deals we saw on Beats headphones during Prime Day, you have another opportunity to save at Target today. Over there, you can score a pair of Beats Studio³ over-ear Bluetooth headphones at a 50% discount, dropping the price down to $174.99.
At $175 off, today's price is actually the lowest we have seen the Studio³ go outside of refurb options and drops them even lower than the on-ear Beats Solo Pro have been going for recently. The deal applies to various colorways, though a couple are already sold out so you shouldn't wait if you want a pair.
Sounds like a deal
Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
The Studio3 headphones feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls, and support for taking calls or using Siri. Various colors are down to this low price while supplies last.
$174.99
$349.99 $175 off
The Beats Studio³ are over-ear headphones that feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise-cancelling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri when connected to an iOS device. They also have a fast charging feature that gives them 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of power. Our Beats Studio³ review gave them 4 stars, praising their easy connectivity and lengthy battery life. The headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB charging cable, and a hard shell carrying case that the headphones fold neatly into when not in use.
At $175, they are less than the usual going rate of the Solo³ headphones which do not feature noise-cancelling tech and even lower than the usual cost of the newer Solo Pro on-ear headphones that do have noise-cancellation (though those are $120 off right now, too).
If you're not sold on the Beats Studio³ cans, check out our list of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for some other choice picks with varying features and price points. With Target's Black Friday sale on the horizon, we'll hopefully see even more headphones discounted then.
