The $499 price includes the camera, a waterproof case, and DxO's own image editing software.

In mid-October, DxO announced that its DxO One camera would finally be coming to Android after having first launched for the iPhone in 2015. We knew that the camera would first be available through some sort of early access program, and we now have more exact details of how it'll work.

You can head to DxO's website to order the One camera starting today, and once you enter your email and model of your phone, you'll be able to purchase it for $499. Along with the camera itself, the early access program also includes a waterproof case for submerging the camera up to 45-meters, as well as DxO PhotoLab image editing software (each normally $59.90 and $199, respectively).

The DxO One connects to your phone via USB-C, and supported devices include the likes of the HTC U11, Huawei Mate 9, LG G6, Galaxy S8, Note 8, and others.

Full image and video capture capabilities will be available on the One out of the box, and DxO says that it'll be adding support for Facebook live streaming, time-lapses, manual focus, and more over the coming months.

