Dropbox is the go-to cloud storage solution for millions of people, and in an effort to make your online workflow as seamless as can be, it's getting a heap of new integrations with the Google Cloud suite.

First off, you can now create, edit, and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides right from Dropbox. All of the functionality you know and love from these services is here, and when it comes time to save your work, it'll be saved in both your Google Drive and Dropbox accounts. Plus, if you're a Dropbox Business admin, you can manage these files like everything else that's in your online account.

Along with this, Dropbox is also adding a new tool for users of Gmail and Google's new Hangouts Chat. Per Dropbox: