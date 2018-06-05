The Anker Roav C1 dash cam is down to $54.99 on Amazon. Usually these dash cams don't get direct price drops like this, and outside of a brief drop in April, this is the best price we've seen since January. It normally sells for $73, but this price drop is probably to help it compete with the upgraded C1 Pro, which has been as low as $80 recently.

The C1 records in 1080p and has a wide-angle lens which can capture four lanes of traffic at a time. It has a gravity sensor inside which will activate the camera in the event of a collision, even if you're not in the car at the time. It also features extreme temperature resistance, allowing the camera to continue operation in both hot and cold conditions.

With the Roav app, you can download, watch and manage all of the recordings that are stored on the camera. It's Wi-Fi enabled so you won't need to hook anything up to it or swap out a memory card. Simply connect and access.

This cam requires a minimum of a Class 10 32GB micro SD card. If you get something like this $23 64GB Class 10 SanDisk Ultra, be sure to format it inside the camera.

