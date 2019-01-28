Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in the world, but its video game iterations have been relegated to fighting games. However, it looks like that's about to change! Today, Bandai Namco announced "Dragon Ball Game: Project Z" which is an action role-playing game (RPG). You can watch the teaser trailer below. Currently, the title has only been announced for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

The description states, "In this epic retelling, Dragon Ball fans will be able to play through the legendary adventures of the Saiyan named Kakarot — better known as Goku — recounting the beloved story of Dragon Ball Z like never before. Players will experience Goku's quest for power, his thirst for a challenge and, above all, his desire to protect Earth from the most fearsome of villains.

Bandai Namco has partnered with CyberConnect2 and is expected to launch in 2019 with both Japanese and English voiceovers. The dialogues in the Dragon Ball series have always been absolutely hilarious, so hopefully the game will capture that adequately. I personally have never been excited for the Dragon Ball fighting games because of their limited appeal. However, I can't wait to get my hands on this RPG later this year. This is the type of project a lot of Dragon Ball fans were waiting for.

Are you excited for this Dragon Ball game? Let us know. The game is using Unreal Engine so here's hoping that the performance holds up on consoles.