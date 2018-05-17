Today, Bandai Namco officially announced that the game is now available in the U.S., so if you were unable to download it last week, now you can!

Last week, we told you that Dragon Ball Legends was available for Android — which was true, at least for us lucky Canadians who managed to download it from the Google Play Store.

This is a highly anticipated game that, for once, is being made available to Android users ahead of an iOS release. Legends Featuring all your favorite characters from the Dragon Ball franchise and the mobile version is brilliantly animated and designed to be played with one hand.

Battles take place in real-time in a 3D space that lets you dodge and counter your opponent's attacks with simple swipes on the screen. Special attacks are available as cards, and you can link your cards together to create a devastating combo.

There's an original storyline to play through featuring a brand new character created by Dragon Ball's creator himself Akira Toriyama, and the game also features top-notch voice acting. Once you've progressed through the first four chapters of story mode, you unlock PvP mode for battling other players along with other good stuff.

If you're a fan of the Dragon Ball series, this is one game you should definitely check out.

Download: Dragon Ball Legends (Free w/IAPs)