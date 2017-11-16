A few wallpapers to make your current phone look like OnePlus's latest.

After weeks upon weeks of leaks and rumors, OnePlus finally took the wraps off of the OnePlus 5T on November 16. The phone is shaping up to be one of the absolute best ways to spend $500 on a new device, and if you're anxiously awaiting November 21 to get here so you can order the phone, you can now download all of the 5T's official wallpapers.

The most notable feature with the OnePlus 5T is its large 6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The aspect ratio's been changed to a more modern 18:9, and like a lot of other phones we've seen this year, OnePlus drastically slimmed down the bezels from every angle.

In an attempt to show off the true power and capabilities of the 5T's display, the wallpapers that ship with it are, unsurprisingly, filled with a lot of bright and vibrant colors. There are five new wallpapers that'll be available on the 5T when it's released, but if you want to download them to your phone right now, you can do just that.

Check them all out below!

OnePlus 5T hands-on preview: Relentless iteration