Abstract wallpapers from the latest OnePlus flagship.

With the OnePlus 5 announced and about to go on general release, the man behind the stock wallpapers from the new phone has stepped forward. Artist Hampus Olsson has taken to his personal blog to tell the story of these new abstract wallpapers, which draw inspiration from macro photography.

I thought I would experiment with macro photography this time, together with my dad, who was currently visiting me in India. We got a bunch of plastic containers which we started pouring acrylic, ink, and mediums into. We captured a bunch of photos of the fluid mix, while it was changing pattern quickly. Many of the photos could be used in various ways, like being wrapped onto 3D surfaces, or mixed to look like hot lava and cold winds to complement the final artwork. However, most of these photos weren't used. Instead, I created a more refined and subtle style that was developed to fit the style OnePlus was looking for with this phone. The final artworks have a greater focus on the individual shapes, blending into its surrounding, barren environment. The focus became the centerpiece, which is abstract, yet easy to grasp. I love how these wallpapers turned out, and I will experiment with this style more extensively in the future.

Olsson's site also offers all seven OnePlus 5 stock wallpapers for download in 2K or 4K resolution, so there's no need to pull the 1080p versions from the OnePlus 5 ROM. While these abstract wallpapers look great on any display, the vibrant colors and deep blacks make them a great fit for phones with AMOLED screens.

More: Hampus Olsson