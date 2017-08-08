Download Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 wallpapers now!
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 isn't being announced for a few more weeks yet, but given its proximity to public testers, the inevitability of leaks increases by the day. We know what it looks like, what features it will have, and now we have a series of wallpapers that will ship on the phone come September.
Like the Galaxy S8 before it, the new wallpapers are soft, abstract and bucolic — exactly what you want to see when you turn on an Infinity Display.
Interested in taking them for a spin on your phone? Hit up the gallery below and get downloading!
Damn...those wallpapers are as bad as the firmware formally known as TouchWiz this phone will be bloated with.
Respectfully disagree
It's 2017. Touchwiz has been awesome for at least 2 years now. Change the record
Correction: Touchwiz is better and improved... Not awesome. I'd still prefer not to have it. I tolerate Samsung because of their fantastic hardware. I almost immediately load Nova Launcher on them.