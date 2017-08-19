You don't have to spend $699 to get these wallpapers.

The new Essential Phone has a pretty mind-bending screen with super-tiny bezels, and it just looks even better with one of its default wallpapers loaded. Those wallpapers have picked up some attention, and that's to be expected — so that's why we want to offer them up for anyone to use.

Here are six different wallpapers that come pre-loaded on the Essential Phone. A couple of them actually aren't super-high resolution, but a few of them are. In either case, these wallpapers will surely look great on your phone if you're looking for something simple, elegant and dark for a wallpaper. Enjoy!

(If you're viewing this on our mobile app, open the article in a web browser to download to your phone directly!)

Default

Essential Phone wallpaper

Default 2

Essential Phone wallpaper

Default 3

Essential Phone wallpaper

'Champagne'

Essential Phone wallpaper

'Jaune'

Essential Phone wallpaper

'Noir'

Essential Phone wallpaper

Which of this small crop of wallpapers is your favorite? Be sure to let us know in the comments!

