You don't have to spend $699 to get these wallpapers.
The new Essential Phone has a pretty mind-bending screen with super-tiny bezels, and it just looks even better with one of its default wallpapers loaded. Those wallpapers have picked up some attention, and that's to be expected — so that's why we want to offer them up for anyone to use.
Here are six different wallpapers that come pre-loaded on the Essential Phone. A couple of them actually aren't super-high resolution, but a few of them are. In either case, these wallpapers will surely look great on your phone if you're looking for something simple, elegant and dark for a wallpaper. Enjoy!
(If you're viewing this on our mobile app, open the article in a web browser to download to your phone directly!)
Default
Default 2
Default 3
'Champagne'
'Jaune'
'Noir'
Which of this small crop of wallpapers is your favorite? Be sure to let us know in the comments!
