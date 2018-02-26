Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on Sunday, February 25, and as expected, they're iterative upgrades compared to last year's Galaxy S8 and S8+ . The star of the show for the S9 is its camera package, with features like a physically changing aperture and 960 FPS ultra-slow-mo video being the two highlights.

There's a lot to like about the Galaxy S9, but it's starting price of $720 and $840 for the S9+ make them pretty expensive handsets. If you're not in the market to buy a new phone but want to steal some of the S9's design, you can now download all of its official wallpapers.

The folks at SamMobile have already extracted all of the pre-installed wallpapers for the S9 and S9+, and there are 19 in total to check out. Many of them feature geometric patterns in various colors, but there's also a dandelion one, a few styles featuring the "9" branding, and some simple ones with faded color streaks.

If you want to check out all of the wallpapers for yourself, click/tap the link below.

Download all of the Galaxy S9 wallpapers here