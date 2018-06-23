We're back to our regular format with Andrew Martonik, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Daniel Bader at the helm for a detailed look at Android Messages, and efficiency of the hardware keyboard on BlackBerry KEY2.

Next, they tackle blatant "inspiration" the Vivo NEX takes from iOS. But it, along with the OPPO Find X, address customer demand for huge screens and no bezels by incorporating pop-up cameras. In a world of solid-state slabs, this is almost a throwback to the days of slider phones. Pull up an earbud or speaker and join us!

