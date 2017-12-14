Here's what went down during the December 13, 2017 Essential AMA.
Although Essential has run into a few road bumps here and there throughout 2017, one of the company's strongest aspects is the level of transparency it has with its fans/customers. The Essential team just held its latest bi-weekly AMA on Reddit on December 13, and as a result, we've got some new details on quite a few software features and fixes that are being worked on for the Essential Phone.
Jittery scrolling has been an issue with the Essential Phone pretty much since its release, and when asked about this once again, Software Program Manager Marcus responded with:
We are working diligently on it. As we mentioned in our previous AMAs Its a challenging issue to resolve given our touch panel HW 60hz sample rate. Because of this, there are trade offs in software we are investigating to improve latency without affecting overall touch performance.
Essential had planned to roll out the second beta for Oreo 8.0 to the PH-1 last week, but that unfortunately never happened. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer before it's here.
Hi There, we had an Oreo Beta 2 candidate build ready on Monday we had planned on releasing this week. However, we encountered a few regressions we caught last minute that requires us to spin another candidate. Good news is this gave us the opportunity to push in a few more fixes and if all goes well with testing Beta 2 will drop early next week.
As for other features/fixes that are in the works for the Essential Phone:
- The Essential team is collecting logs on an issue with Miracast functionality not working
- A fix for echoes that are heard when making phone calls is on the way
- Double tap to wake is currently is Essential's backlog of features, and while there's no ETA for its release, it will be coming at some point
- Essential is working on a monochrome portrait mode
- More video stabilization improvements are coming at some point
This wasn't the most exciting AMA the Essential team's ever held, but it's still nice to get information right from the horse's mouth about what we can expect for the PH-1 in the near future. If you want to read through the full AMA, you can check it out here.
Essential Phone gains portrait mode, 2nd gen model in the works, and more
Essential Phone
- Essential Phone review
- Essential Phone specs
- The latest Essential Phone news
- Join our Essential Phone forums!
Reader comments
Double tap to wake, mono portrait mode, and more coming to Essential Phone
I wish more companies did this. Speaking directly with the consumer is something that I can't understand why more companies don't do this. It's not like it cost money to do an AMA on Reddit.
I'm sitting on one of these phones waffling switching it out with my s8+. I didn't know about the scroll issue or the echo with the audio. Those should be fixed asap... The others are nice enhancement requests but those are real bugs...
I haven't noticed either of those issues with mine, for what its worth. Love the phone, actually. Its been much less laggy and has had tremendously more battery life than my Note 5 did.
Am I the only one that received an update for scrolling? I received an update last week (or maybe the week before) that specifically said it would fix scrolling issues and it has been awesome for me. No jittery scrolling.
I had display Adaptive Brightness on since PH-1 launch. I had intermittent scroll/touch glitches a couple times daily. Pressing power lock/unlock temp fixes it. I turned off Adaptive Brightness a few weeks ago, and it reduced the glitches to once every few days. There wasn't an update that has affected it for me, and apps have stayed the same. Facebook is the biggest culprit, but it does use heavy touch-scrolling. Just an observation for the Ess team.
Love this, and I'm very pleased with this phone. Very nice to see dbl tap to wake coming
The big thing that bugged me about this phone was the lack of aptX support. Someone brought it up in the AMA and the official response is:
"No update yet but we are getting very close -- I'm not ready to commit on dates quite yet, but I feel pretty confident that it will happen."
So that's something, I guess.
I'm not exactly in the market for a new phone but I like the way Essential does things and they're on my radar in the future.
Isn't "double tap to wake" already a standard feature? Started with Marshmallow, if I'm not mistaken.
Should be. I had it on my 2012 Lumia 920. As well as a dedicated camera button and wireless charging... couple other features I miss with this phone