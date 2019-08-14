Doom Eternal is the next big game from Bethesda Softworks and id Software. In addition to a meaty campaign offering, Doom Eternal is bringing something new to the series: Battlemode. First revealed at E3 2019, Battlemode pits two players as demons against one player as the Slayer.

There's a new Doom Eternal Battlemode trailer, which gives us another look at the gameplay and a nice overview of what you can expect at launch. You can check out the Doom Eternal Battlemode trailer in the video below: