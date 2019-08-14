What you need to know
- Doom Eternal features a new Battlemode multiplayer mode, where two players as demons fight one player as a Slayer.
- Bethesda Softworks has a released a new over trailer for Battlemode.
- This trailer runs down the basics of what players can expect and gives us some more gameplay footage.
- Doom Eternal is currently set to release on November 22, 2019 and you can preorder it for $50 at Amazon for PS4.
Doom Eternal is the next big game from Bethesda Softworks and id Software. In addition to a meaty campaign offering, Doom Eternal is bringing something new to the series: Battlemode. First revealed at E3 2019, Battlemode pits two players as demons against one player as the Slayer.
There's a new Doom Eternal Battlemode trailer, which gives us another look at the gameplay and a nice overview of what you can expect at launch. You can check out the Doom Eternal Battlemode trailer in the video below:
At launch, Battlemode will include six unique arenas to fight on, with five different demons. More demons and more arenas will be coming post-launch and they will all be free, as of right now the only paid DLC is for additional singleplayer content which will be released post-launch. Doom Eternal is currenly scheduled to release on November 22, 2019 for all platforms.
Related: Doom Eternal gets gory campaign and multiplayer footage from QuakeCon 2019
Like a Doomguy outta Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign and more brutal combat.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.