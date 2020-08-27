What you need to know
- Doom Eternal is getting two DLC expansions.
- The first, titled The Ancient Gods: Part One, has a release date of October 20.
- A new trailer shows a bit of gameplay and the environments the DLC is bringing.
Doom Eternal's first campaign expansion, The Ancient Gods: Part One, has been revealed at Opening Night Live at Gamescom. You can check out the gameplay trailer below.
In addition to this expansion, Bethesda previously confirmed that Doom Eternal is getting a free upgrade on Xbox Series X and PS5. The Ancient Gods: Part One is set to release on October 20, 2020.
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
