Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be gone but you can still score an awesome deal on an Amazon Kindle or Fire tablet. Today only, Woot is offering refurbished Amazon tablets and e-readers with prices starting at just $39.99. While these devices are not new, they have been tested to ensure they are fully functional and come with a 90-day warranty.

The Kindle on sale is the latest model from 2019. On our list of the best Amazon Kindle e-readers, we dubbed it the best value option and it's an even better deal at just $39.99 today. Though it doesn't have higher-end features like a high-res display or IPX8 water-resistance like the Paperwhite, it does still have a lot of enticing features for avid readers like a front light for reading at night, Bluetooth connectivity, and Audible integration. If you're interested in trying out e-readers and want to save some cash, the Kindle is a great way to get started. It's for 8GB of storage meaning you can carry around thousands of books.

If you want a fully-fledged tablet rather than just an e-reader, the sale on the Fire HD 10 is for you. It starts at $59.99 today which is almost half the price it would cost you in certified refurb condition at Amazon.

This 7th-generation, 2017 model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is equipped with a 10.1-inch 1080p HD display that will have no trouble screening shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and other streaming services. Its quad-core processor and 2GB RAM will help too, while its internal battery can keep it powered on for up to ten hours on a single charge. It comes with a 32GB or 64GB capacity, though there's also a microSD slot where you can expand its storage using a microSD card up to 256GB.

These tablets are also packed with stereo speakers featuring Dolby Audio, and Alexa hands-free mode that allows you to pause videos, open apps, play music, see the weather, and more all by asking Alexa. It's even capable of calling and messaging nearly anyone hands-free, and you can even video call your friends who have a Fire tablet, Echo Show, or even just the Alexa app.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.