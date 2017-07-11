There are better ways to buy a phone affordably than running to the nearest carrier stores.
Ever since traditional two-year phone contracts fell out of vogue, carriers have come up with new and inventive ways of locking you in. One of the best examples of this is a monthly installment payment plan for a new device. It's so simple to walk into a carrier store and walk out with a phone for $0 down, paying that total over the course of the next 12, 18, or 24 months. It just gets baked right into your monthly phone bill — super easy.
But it's also super restrictive, because just like a two-year contract, your phone's cost is once again tied to the carrier. What if you want to take your phone elsewhere? You have to pay it off at the carrier, cancel your service, and move. And if you're financing a $700+ phone (or four), that could be tough — so now you're staying with a carrier you don't want to be with, just because you need longer to pay off the phone.
At the same time, people keep going to their carrier because they often think that's the only way they can get long-term, interest-free financing on what are increasingly expensive phones. But actually, you can get financing with identical terms from all of the major phone companies today, as well as from many retailers that sell phones — even phones that are exclusive to your carrier.
Financing from the phone companies themselves
Phones are expensive, and the top-end models are seemingly increasing in price over time. More and more companies are also offering unlocked models that don't have the option of carrier financing. To help keep the phones accessible, they're offering no-interest financing for these phones.
HTC offers financing through PayPal Credit, which offers 18-month no-interest financing for purchases over $540. That means a new HTC U11 at $649 will set you back $36.05 per month. Pay it off in full on time and you won't pay a penny over that price.
Samsung's financing offers a no-interest term for everything it sells over $250. It typically reserves 24-month financing for $1499+ purchases but also offers it for its top-end phones; that would price out a new $725 Galaxy S8 at $30.21 per month over two years, again with no extra financing charges. The nice thing here is you can buy carrier-branded versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with Samsung's financing, meaning you can get the exact model you want, without having its financing tied to the carrier.
Motorola will let you finance its phones using the third-party service Affirm, and its terms are very similar to the others. 6-, 12-, or 18-month financing terms are available depending on the purchase price, and there's no interest or additional fees. The financing offers are available through Motorola's website, whether you're buying an unlocked phone or carrier-exclusive model.
Google has 24-month no-interest financing on phone purchases from the Google Store. So you can pick up that Google Pixel XL directly from Google for $32.04 per month, rather than going to Verizon just to pay over time.
OnePlus has one of the weakest financing options, but then again, it also has some of the cheapest top-end phone models. When shopping on the OnePlus store, all purchases over $99 are able to be financed with PayPal Credit over 6 months with no interest if paid in full in that term.
Financing from retailers
If the phone you're looking at doesn't have manufacturer-backed financing, there's a chance you could finance it with similar terms from a third-party retailer instead.
Amazon, where we all buy so many small things, offers convenient financing for larger purchases, like phones. The financing is no-interest like the others, and the length of financing offered depends on the purchase price. A $149+ phone can be paid off over 6 months, but a $599+ purchase gives you 12 months to pay it off.
Best Buy will let you buy anything in its store with monthly payments if you sign up for its own-branded credit card. Purchases over $199 can get 6-month no-interest financing, and purchases over $399 get 12-month no-interest financing. This goes for unlocked phones but also carrier-branded phones, which is a great piece of flexibility — just be sure not to confuse it with the carrier-backed financing Best Buy also offers.
Seriously, consider financing outside of the carrier
As you can see, there are several different ways to buy the latest devices on a monthly installment plan while keeping that bill separate from your commitment to the phone carrier itself. It also gives you the ability to shop around and potentially find better deals at the manufacturer or retailer of your choice without giving up monthly financing. While it's a slightly bigger hassle to deal with two bills instead of one, the freedom of having your long-term phone financing separated from the carrier is worth it. Get the phone you want, the way you want.
But no one else gives me a service discount if I finance with them. A $32/mo Pixel XL isn't so bad with a $25/mo service discount. $7*24 = $168. As long as Verizon lets me keep this type of discount (even when the phone doesn't cost $25/mo!), I've got no reason to finance elsewhere. I'm sure it might be baked into the service price elsewhere...but the service price is still competitive, so it's all a wash, plus I get a super cheap phone.
Also as long as you are current on your bill you qualify for carrier financing even if you have bad credit.
Exactly this. All the financing options listed in this article aren't valid if you had difficulties that caused a less than perfect credit rating even if it was years ago; however, if you have a good standing with your carrier that'll usually be considered when purchasing thru them even if your credit rating isn't stellar.
That being said, for a purchase of just a few hundred dollars, financing shouldn't really be necessary. Of course if you have multiple handsets you want to purchase at once, then it can come in handy I guess.
First you guys tell me I'm a fool for not buying an Amazon Echo, now you're telling me how to finance my phone.
Well I'm not buying an Amazon Echo, but I do appreciate the purchase options. Lot of people come to me about phones and other tech, and it's good to know what choices there are. A lot of them are young and don't have $500 to drop.
We're not telling anyone to do anything. We're giving you information to hopefully make a more informed decision.
It's just information because lots of clueless customers think they can only get financing via carriers and have to buy the subpar carrier crappy devices. So this information of for them.
It's good to know all the options. Many people don't realize all the ways possible, so thanks for listing them out.
On the other hand, I continue to see from technology writers articles about doing something, just so you don't have to worry about changing carriers. It's never stressed enough that VERY FEW folks change carriers at all, or even enough that this matters. I'm sure some readers of this site do, but the general public almost never does, and as such, reasons for alternative financing have less benefits overall.
Still, I always appreciate articles like this that remind folks of choices. Thanks.
Exactly. I have been with Verizon for the last 10-15 years. Best service at the time in my area.
I echo what others have said, even though there are better ways to buy the phone (unlocked mostly), they usually don't offer the discounts that the carriers offer. Sure, when a phone is brand new the cost will be the same almost everywhere, but after a month or so, the carriers start throwing in credits that these other stores don't.
Case in point, the Verizon Pixel deal that you guys posted today.
Of course there will always be other incentives on both sides. When you go to make a phone purchase you should weigh all of them into your decision. All I'm saying here is don't just blindly go to your carrier to finance a phone, because if that's all you want there are other better ways to do it.
I am fine with non-carrier financing - as long as those phones are also carrier bloat free.
With less than stellar credit those options may not be available though..
I have my Moto G5 on payments with Motorola and it's great. I made the mistake of getting a LG G5 with Verizon's payments after my Nexus 5X messed up because I was in need of a phone. The Pixel wasn't out yet or I would have gotten that for sure and been happy with it. Now I'm stuck with a phone I hate that I can't afford to pay off and it will have no resell value at all once it is. The only reason I did it was I was understanding I could trade it to upgrade in a year but I later learned that was only with iPhone and Galaxy. So I don't mind doing it with Verizon for my gf's iPhone because she will always want the newest one, but I will never buy any Android from them again.
This is good to know! I'm thinking of going another route other than through the carrier to get a new phone.
If I got a Blackberry KEYone or Huawei Mate 9 on Amazon for example, what options do I have for insurance since the carrier wouldn't cover it?