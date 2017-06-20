Modern smartphones are pretty tough. The Galaxy S8 remarkably so. But don't test it using equipment that isn't yours.

There's a cottage industry of people destroying phones on camera for entertainment. From Will it blend? to drop and scratch tests, the world loves to see how far we can push the glass and metal that comprise the protective layer of our pocket computers.

But when you decide to destroy a phone, make sure it's yours.

Targatheory 06-20-2017 04:39 AM “ Just to share regarding the S8+'s screen. Visited a local Target store where they had the S8 and S8+ on demo/display. I carry my house key (regular trapezoid/triangle type house key in the USA) on a Cold Steel Micro Recon mini keychain knife. I ABUSED THE SCREEN AS MUCH AS I COULD. I was absolutely flabbergasted by the amount of muscle force and strength and pressure I applied to this... Reply

Respect the property of others, even if it is owned by a big corporation.

Don't be this idiot.

