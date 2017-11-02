Let's see how Samsung's latest holds up after a few weeks of use.
If you're in the market for a big phone, one of your best bets is Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. The Note 8 is a behemoth, and along with its huge footprint, it offers one of the best AMOLED displays around, a dual-camera system, the iconic S Pen, and so much more.
The Note 8 is also packed to the gills with some of the fastest silicon currently available, but even with its Snapdragon 835 (or Exynos 8895) processor and 6GB of RAM, the Note 8 isn't impervious to Samsung's heavy software customizations that tend to slow its devices down after just a few months or weeks of use.
Some of our forum users have already started to experience varying degrees of degradation, saying:
During the phone call switching back to the homepage it almost froze. Had to end the call and restart the phone and everything went back to normal. It's only been 1 month. You guys have any problems yet?Reply
I'm having a gallery lag where it will stutter opening and closing pics. Anyone have a solution to this?Reply
With that said, most users seem to be quite happy with the Note 8's performance.
Nope, totally fine and smooth here, always. AND that's with being on the middle power save mode since day 1, which should cause more freeze ups because of the throttling of the CPU, but it's been perfect.Reply
No lag issues, going on 2 months. I have however had a couple of instances where it seem like it wouldn't fast wired charge and I had to unplug it a couple times and plug it back in before it did it.Reply
No lag issues here at all. I do utilize device maintenance and close apps frequently. I'll reboot phone as well, once a week probably. Same thing with my gear s3, tablet, surface, etc.Reply
If you own Samsung's latest and greatest, we'd like to know – Have you experienced any lag with the Galaxy Note 8?
THIS is one of the main reasons why I no-longer buy Samsung phones. Once I tried a smooth and seamless Google phone there was no way I could go back, which is a shame because Samsung's displays are great.
There is no excuse for this kind of shoddy performance from a top end 2017 phone.
In my experience, those who don't complain about the jerkyness of Samsung phones just don't notice it.
No "jerkiness" on my phone. However, in email it will just "hang" for extended periods opening messages.
Haven't seen it anywhere else.
I have the gs8+ and the issue is definately not that big as it was on Samsung devices a couple of years ago..
However I'm sure that devices from htc, LG etc probably are more smoother.
If the Note 8 supposedly has 'no lag' then how is the Pixel 2 meant to be faster than it?
Either owners of the Note 8 are lying or can't see the lag, or Android websites are lying about the Pixel 2's performance. Which is it?
The Pixel overall is very smooth. No jitter in animations or lag.
Note 8 for most users won't have much lag but all Samsung phones can have slight jitters in animations here and there, its just that most people don't even notice it.
I have a note 8 and these debates crack me up. Samsung fans will say "there is zero lag", stock Android fans chant "laggy piece of *****". There reality is that the Note is pretty smooth and fast but not as smooth and fast as a stock phone with similar specs.I chose it because the features suited me, and I'm happy with my decision, but the XL2 is definitely going to be smoother and "faster". It's not because Samsung's software is bad, its just because there is so much of it.
> its just because there is so much of it.
It's laggy because their developers don't know how to make it smoother. If they did then they surely would. The note 8 has plenty of ram, so the size of the launcher app is not likely to be the issue.
so the screen is perfect but the phone is laggy? prefer my XL 2
no one talk about how the battery on the XL 2 blows the Notes away either...
I had an S5 and S6 and the general phone-wide lag was horrendous on both after 6 months in, even though I'd tinkered in Developer Options and tried all sorts of custom launchers. Upgraded to OG Pixel XL and nothing but smoothness. Like the other guy said, no excuse for this lag in 2017. Android as a whole should be better.
In my S8+ I've experienced some lag in the four months I've owned it, but no more than I experienced with my Nexus 6P prior, or any of my Nexus phones (I owned most of them). I think Android phones in general still have the bad trait of becoming laggy over extended usage. Samsung even has a reminder built-in that suggests a reboot to clear any caches and keep the phone running smoothly.
No lag. And I didn't even enable Nova Launcher or AL which I did on all other phones, because touchwiz is also smooth on the Note 8. Had the s8 before this, and that used to stutter in touchwiz.
Previous phones OnePlus 3T , Iphone 6s , Nexus 6.
Zero lag. My only complaint about the phone is not being able to disable the stock Samsung Keyboard. Since I use an alternative there's a little icon every time I'm typing and it's very easy to accidentally press when using the phone one handed. That being said, I find it interesting that multiple Google "purists" are complaining about this device while Google's new flagship is plagued with issues.
We're complaining about the Samsung software and not the hardware. They are two different issues. Do you see? (holds both eyeballs in hands)
Get 'BK disabler' from play store and disable all that crap. Be careful though with the keyboard! After an update of your custom keyboard you may end up with one at all and have to go back into settings to set it as default again.
Since I use SwiftKey as default im in a situation like you but I have no idea what icon you talk about. 🤔
Hey, I'm using Google keyboard. Just go to settings, keyboard. Samsung keyboard is gone
No lag here either. I clear cache once a week and greenify rarely used apps. All bloat and many of Samsung crap disabled.
And even if there were some lag I'd take that any day over a crappy screen and lack of functionality. But to each its own!
I have No Lag whatsoever.
The Question for Anyone and Everyone who's having Issues are;
1. How Much do You have Installed on the Phone?
2. Have You Checked Out the Settings and Permissions?
3. What Apps are the ones that You have Noticed that are being used when the Lagging happens?
4. Do You have a Carrier Phone or an Unlocked Phone?
5. How Often do You Use or have ever Used the Device Maintenance App?
6. Do You have Your Phone Scheduled to Restart at all and if Not, then How Often Do You Restart Your Phone?
These are some of the things to Ask if People are Doing to Help to Avoid Lagging Issues.
If You Have Any Other Input as to What to do to also Help to Avoid Any Lagging Issues, then Please Respond to this and Continue this with Replies as to Create a Thread to keep Everything in one place.
BTW, My Phone is an Unlocked Phone and I do All of the Steps above without Any Lagging Issues at all.
I Hope that This Helps Anyone and or Everyone.
7. Do you Randomly capitalize letters on Words that Do Not need It?
No lag, but Bluetooth has been an issue for me for sure.
I don't care how beautiful the phone is or wonderful the display is, with my S4, S5 and S6, I COULD NO LONGER DEAL WITH ALL THAT BLOATWARE!! Got the Moto G5 Plus and I have never been happier!!
If Samsung ever makes a top-tier phone with stock Android, it would put every other phone maker out of business!!
Lol put everyone out if business.
I know this is the note 7 in the video, but I've done the same test with a note 8 and see the same results... https://youtu.be/FvOUGetY6jQ
Welp considering the millions of phones Samsung sells the population doesn't give a $h*@. Especially with the Note 8 blowing out forecast predictions. It's amazing the stupid articles AC had been posting to keep relevant in tech gossip nowadays.
Had from launch.
Not one bit of delay in any of the applications I use or day to day use. Loving the screen and pen.
I do a lot of heavy use on my note 8, and it's the first phone I have owned that shows no lag 99% of the time. It has only freeze on me once a few weeks ago, it restarted it self. I have the automatic weekly restart option on for when I'm asleep, and rarely I have to optimize/clear cache. Having the 6 gigs of ram helps, but more likely, freeze ups or restarts are due to bad apps.
I'm loving my Note8. No Lag here!
Hey guys, you should know. Lag is user induced. Too many installed apps, not cleaning cache, poor battery habits. Stop blaming the phone.