Let's do the timewarp again ...

Twice a year the clocks change (for most of us). We "spring forward" and "fall back," and depending on where we live that happens on a different day. It's all sort of convoluted. And this inevitably leads to folks wondering what they have to do to their Android phone so things work right after the switch. If this sounds like you, we've got good news:

You don't have to do anything.

This is the best thing you'll never have to do for your phone!

Unless you've went into your phone's settings and switched away from the automatic network time (in which case you already know what to do), you won't have to do a thing. Your Android will check the network for the correct date and time and switch itself on it's own, changing the system time so that things like calendars and alarms will still be right. The same thing applies when other parts of the world move an hour forward or back on their schedule, and still apply in six months when we change again. And more practically, it's also what lets our phones know the right time when we fly or drive to a different time zone.

If you're worried about your phone's ability to switch the time automatically, go double check your "date & time" settings and make sure your time zone is set properly and that you have "automatic date & time" turned on. The network and phone will handle the rest while you sleep.