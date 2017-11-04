Let's do the timewarp again ...
Twice a year the clocks change (for most of us). We "spring forward" and "fall back," and depending on where we live that happens on a different day. It's all sort of convoluted. And this inevitably leads to folks wondering what they have to do to their Android phone so things work right after the switch. If this sounds like you, we've got good news:
You don't have to do anything.
This is the best thing you'll never have to do for your phone!
Unless you've went into your phone's settings and switched away from the automatic network time (in which case you already know what to do), you won't have to do a thing. Your Android will check the network for the correct date and time and switch itself on it's own, changing the system time so that things like calendars and alarms will still be right. The same thing applies when other parts of the world move an hour forward or back on their schedule, and still apply in six months when we change again. And more practically, it's also what lets our phones know the right time when we fly or drive to a different time zone.
If you're worried about your phone's ability to switch the time automatically, go double check your "date & time" settings and make sure your time zone is set properly and that you have "automatic date & time" turned on. The network and phone will handle the rest while you sleep.
Reader comments
Was this really a worry? Since the transition from analog to digital, flip/dumb/feature phones have never had an issue updating for DST, so why would a smartphone?
If it connects to the internet its gonna switch over on its own.
Anyone who goes into the settings and turns off auto network time likely doesn't need to be told they need to change it as they know better.
That was kind of my point. Feature phones were able to update their clock from the cell towers. Smartphones are able to update from either the cell towers or the internet, so why is this even article worthy?
I clicked thinking maybe there was a bug that was causing some phones not to update.