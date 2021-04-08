Best answer: No, the rechargeable battery in the Sonos Roam is not removable. By sealing the battery into the speaker, it helps with the device's water- and dust-resistance.

What happens when the Sonos Roam's battery is drained?

As one of the best smart speaker manufacturers, it was time for Sonos to break into the small portable speaker arena — enter the Sonos Roam. Sonos released the Move in late 2019 and recently announced a battery replacement kit for it but is the Sonos Roam battery removable too? Unfortunately, when the 18Wh battery dies, you won't be able to swap it out for a fresh one.

While the battery does offer up to 10-hours of playback time, just because the battery has lost its juice doesn't mean that you can't keep the music going. Sonos included multiple ways to power up your Roam either via USB-C, a yet-to-be-released magnetic dock, or by using one of the best Qi wireless chargers. When using a 10W USB-C charger, not only will it power the speaker so you can keep listening, it will charge it up so you can be ready to go in no time.

Though it can be a bit of a bummer that the battery is sealed into the Sonos Roam, there are some benefits. One is that there are small cost savings associated with not making the battery swappable. A removable battery would require additional parts for making a slot or door to open as well as casing for the battery itself — amongst other engineering and material costs. Another benefit is that sealing up the battery compartment makes the Roam more water-resistant.

How water-resistant is the Sonos Roam?