Best answer: The Galaxy Note 20 does support dual SIM, but if you're able to use it will depend on if your carrier supports this functionality.
- Use both of your numbers : Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra (From $1,000 at Amazon)
Get rid of the extra phone with the Galaxy Note 20's dual SIM support
As is the case with just about every other Samsung flagship, the Galaxy Note 20 comes in two variants — one for the U.S. and another for the rest of the world. The version you pick up at your local carrier or third-party retailer is equipped with the Snapdragon 865+, while the global variant sports Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset.
For the first time in years, those here in the States will be happy to know that the Galaxy Note 20 does support dual SIM functionality. This makes it so that you can have two SIM cards in a single phone, and finally won't have to carry around multiple phones just because you have more than one phone number. This is also a great option if you travel.
It's important to note that you'll want to follow up with your carrier to ensure that it supports dual SIM functionality on the Note 20. Not every carrier allows for this, even if you purchase an unlocked model.
The regular Note 20 misses out on the Hybrid SIM slot
There are already enough reasons why you may want to shell out a few extra dollars for the Note 20 Ultra over the standard Note 20, but there's another one to consider. The "flagship of flagships" is equipped with a Hybrid SIM slot, meaning that you can use it to either expand your memory via microSD and house your SIM card, or use two physical SIM cards at the same time.
Unfortunately, this did not make its way to the standard Note 20 model. This should come as no surprise since it doesn't have a microSD card slot, but standard Note 20 owners may be disappointed if they planned to use this feature.
Our pick
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra
Samsung's late-2020 flagship packs an impressive punch
From the S Pen to the improved display and all-new camera system, the Galaxy Note 20 is the way to go for those who want a flagship experience in late 2020. This phone will hold up for the next few years and is worth every penny.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
