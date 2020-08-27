Best answer: The Galaxy Note 20 does support dual SIM, but if you're able to use it will depend on if your carrier supports this functionality.

Get rid of the extra phone with the Galaxy Note 20's dual SIM support

As is the case with just about every other Samsung flagship, the Galaxy Note 20 comes in two variants — one for the U.S. and another for the rest of the world. The version you pick up at your local carrier or third-party retailer is equipped with the Snapdragon 865+, while the global variant sports Samsung's own Exynos 990 chipset.

For the first time in years, those here in the States will be happy to know that the Galaxy Note 20 does support dual SIM functionality. This makes it so that you can have two SIM cards in a single phone, and finally won't have to carry around multiple phones just because you have more than one phone number. This is also a great option if you travel.

It's important to note that you'll want to follow up with your carrier to ensure that it supports dual SIM functionality on the Note 20. Not every carrier allows for this, even if you purchase an unlocked model.

The regular Note 20 misses out on the Hybrid SIM slot