Best answer: Yes. One of the features that Sony has confirmed for the PlayStation 5 controller is USB-C charging. At this time, however, we do not know whether the DualShock 4 will be compatible with the PlayStation 5.

Will the PlayStation 5 controller use USB-C?

Right now, Sony isn't doing a grand reveal event for the PlayStation 5. However, it has been drip-feeding bits of information through a series of interviews and posts on PlayStation Blog. Recently, the company finally committed to the name PlayStation 5 for their next-generation gaming console. Even now, Sony (quite amusingly) won't say that the PlayStation 5 controller is the DualShock 5.

Some new non-nomenclature news was revealed though, including the confirmation that the PlayStation 5 controller will use USB-C charging technology. It will also have a larger battery. In theory, this suggests more extended playtime. It will be somewhat heavier than the DualShock 4 as a result.

Improved feedback

The improvements with the next controller don't stop there, as it appears it'll be using haptic feedback technology. This is far more sophisticated than the simple rumble motors in the DualShock 4. Haptic feedback allows for different levels of tension in the triggers and thumbsticks, providing more accurate feeling if characters are using a weapon or traversing difficult terrain. The Xbox One controller uses a version of this technology in its triggers to offer resistance in games like the Forza series. So, it'll be interesting to see how the PlayStation 5 controller helps push this technology forward.

Will the DualShock 4 be compatible with the PlayStation 5?

Right now, we don't know whether the DualShock 4 will be usable with the PlayStation 5 or not. Most times, older controllers are not compatible with new consoles. However, there have been exceptions. Notably, Xbox (PlayStation's main console competitor) has confirmed that the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and other Series 2 controllers will be compatible with Xbox Scarlett, the next-generation Xbox console.