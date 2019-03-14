Best answer: Yes, the Moto G7 supports all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

The Moto G7 does work on Verizon

A lot of unlocked Android phones are limited to only working on GSM networks, such as AT&T and T-Mobile, so it's great to see that the G7 bucks this trend and supports Verizon's network.

In fact, it works on all U.S. carriers

Better yet, the Moto G7 works on every major carrier in the U.S. That includes Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Just pop in a SIM card from any of those carriers and it'll work without a hitch.

Alternatively, if you're using an MVNO such as Mint Mobile or Ting that piggybacks off of a bigger carrier, the G7 will work great with them, too.