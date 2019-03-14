Best answer: Yes, the Moto G7 supports all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile.
Budget champ: Moto G7 ($300)
The Moto G7 does work on Verizon
Yep, you can use the Moto G7 on Verizon with no issues.
A lot of unlocked Android phones are limited to only working on GSM networks, such as AT&T and T-Mobile, so it's great to see that the G7 bucks this trend and supports Verizon's network.
In fact, it works on all U.S. carriers
Better yet, the Moto G7 works on every major carrier in the U.S. That includes Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Just pop in a SIM card from any of those carriers and it'll work without a hitch.
Alternatively, if you're using an MVNO such as Mint Mobile or Ting that piggybacks off of a bigger carrier, the G7 will work great with them, too.
Our pick
Moto G7
A great phone at a great price.
If you have $300 to spend and need a new phone, few options are as solid as the Moto G7. Made out of a premium glass and metal body, the G7 houses a large 6-inch display with minimal bezels, dual rear cameras, reliable performance, and a great software experience to boot.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.