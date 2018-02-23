As great as the first-generation Google Pixel was, one thing it wasn't was a perfect phone. The Pixel had its fair share of issues, with one of the most annoying being inconsistent Bluetooth performance.
The Pixel 2 fixes a lot of the complaints people had with its older sibling, but how does it fare when it comes using Bluetooth?
One of our forum users recently asked this very question, and these are a few of the responses they received.
Almeuit02-21-2018 02:56 PM“
Some people have issues with various cars. With my 2017 F150 and my BT headset I use at work I have had no issues. I use my BT headset at work all day and use the BT in the truck every time I drive.Reply
MooMooPrincess02-21-2018 03:00 PM“
This. In my 2010 Cobalt (am Bluetooth) I have 0 issues, my 2011 infiniti? Issues, my 2016 infiniti? 0 issues.Reply
mtbmike2402-22-2018 11:38 AM“
Zero issues hooks up to all the Bluetooth head phones I have. My helmet Bluetooth my command center in my truck a wireless jbl speaker and a old black berry gateway I have in my other vehicle. Pretty much flawless. Have had my 2xl since October. It even works great with my Microsoft band 2 . Notifications, responding to text and syncing everything works as it should. It also works great with my...Reply
TraderGary02-22-2018 05:21 PM“
Zero Bluetooth issues here. I have a Pixel 2 XL 128. Works with my Sony HW100XM2 wireless headphones. Works with my car Garmin GPS for wireless hands free calling. Works with my wireless Omron Blood Pressure device. Works with my wireless HP LaserJet Pro M402dw printer. Works with my wireless Canon InkJet printer. Works with my Chromecast on several TV's. Works with my Chromecast Audio...Reply
Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you — If you have the Pixel 2, have you run into any Bluetooth issues?