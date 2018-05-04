Just about everyone has a Google account. If you use YouTube, Gmail, or just own an Android phone, chances are you've got one. A Google account is almost essential these days for doing anything online, but as we all know, a heap of personal data is collected and saved by the company.

This doesn't matter to some folks, but for others who want to keep their information as private as can be, it can be a heated issue.

A lot of the Android Central forum users got to talking about their thoughts on Google's practices of collecting so much user data, and this is what they had to say.