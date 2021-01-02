Best answer: Yes, you can hardwire the internet to your Chromecast with Google TV with ethernet, but you'll need to purchase a separate adapter.

One solution to bad wireless connectivity is to be sure you are using one of the best Wi-Fi routers , the other is to go with the tried and true ethernet cable. However, while the Chromecast with Google TV supports ethernet, it doesn't have a port to plug a cable into. So, to get your streaming device wired up, you'll need to purchase an accessory. Not to worry, Google has made an adapter specifically for the Chromecast with Google TV that is simple to use so you can get back to streaming in no time.

While wireless internet is super convenient, it isn't always the most stable, and that may lead you to wonder, does the Chromecast with Google TV support ethernet. I mean, there's almost nothing worse than being right in the middle of an epic scene in your favorite movie, only to have it buffer because of a poor connection.

Google's adapter has the USB-C cable that goes to the Chromecast with Google TV attached, with the ethernet port right on top of the wall plug for easy access. This adapter is rated for fast speeds of 10/100 Mbps, so if your internet provider offers internet capable of 4K streaming, you'll be able to plug into it directly. Just be sure that your TV is 4K ready as well.

Another option to get ethernet connectivity to your Chromecast with Google TV is to use a USB-C hub from a third-party that supports ethernet. Going this route can be beneficial if you are looking to expand the ports on your streaming device. Aside from only plugging in an ethernet cable, you'll also be able to plug in things like a USB flash drive or an SD card with media on them to watch on your Chromecast with Google TV.

It's great to have options in how your dongle can get online. Regardless of whether you go wireless or plug in an ethernet cable, you'll be able to watch all of your favorite content with ease through the Chromecast with Google TV.