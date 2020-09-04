Best answer: As of Chrome OS 85, anyone can use a high refresh rate display with their Chromebook just by selecting it in the settings. It is also dependent on the hardware on your Chromebook as to how high a refresh rate you can push.

Max out your external display

Previously there have been experimental flags in place in Chrome OS dating back several versions that allowed support for higher than 60Hz refresh rate displays. As of Chrome OS 85 the feature has now been rolled out to all.

Initially, this is going to be most useful if you have a high refresh rate monitor that you're hooking your Chromebook or Chromebox up to, though in the future it certainly wouldn't be beyond the realm of possibility that you'll be getting the new best Chromebook with a higher refresh rate display.

High refresh rates are most commonly associated with gaming, since the higher the frame rate you're chasing in games the higher refresh rate you want on your monitor to actually display them. But even just in regular day to day use, a high refresh rate display just looks nicer. Animations, scrolling, the cursor moving across the screen, everything looks much smoother and more pleasing to the eye.

How to enable higher refresh rates