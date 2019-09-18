What is Dolby Vision?

Dolby Vision is a proprietary HDR 4K format developed by Dolby Labs that promises an enhanced high dynamic range experience with wide color gamut support. Similar to Samsung's HDR10+, it uses Dolby's years of experience in the audio and visual space to intelligently and automatically deliver brighter brights, darker darks, and vivid color all-around.

Does the All-New Fire TV Cube have Dolby Vision?

The Fire TV Cube (2019) packs all of the latest and greatest specs you'd expect from a modern streaming device, including Dolby Vision. You will also find support for 4K UHD, HDR10 and HDR10+, and Dolby's unique Atmos surround sound technology.

In order to enjoy all of the audio and video goodies that the Fire TV Cube (2019) supports, you'll need to have a TV (or plan on getting a TV) that has 4K support with a high-speed HDMI connection, capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2, or high definition TV with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz. If you want to stream that high-quality content, you'll also need to have a high-speed internet connection of at least 15 Mbps.

If this matches what you have in your living room, then you'll be set to enjoy all of the great Dolby Vision content on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other streaming services through your Fire TV Cube device.

Why get the Cube over another streamer?

Aside from the standard answer of "get whatever device fits with the ecosystem you're comfortable in," there are a handful of other good reasons to pick up the Fire TV Cube (2019) as your streamer of choice. Sure, you can get many of these high-end specs from a Roku Ultra, Apple TV 4K, Nvidia Shield, or even the Fire TV Stick 4K. But with those devices, you don't get a built-in smart speaker too.

Unlike those other devices, the Fire TV Cube has eight onboard microphones and a speaker, and can thus function as a stand-alone Echo device. That means that not only can you use it to control your TV, but you can use it when the TV is off as you would any other Echo or smart speaker. Control your smart home devices, ask it random bits of trivia, or play your a playlist from your preferred music service. Speaking of music, because the Fire TV Cube is basically an Echo on steroids, you can connect it to other Echos in your house for multi-speaker and multi-room audio groups. Now your whole house can jam out!