Ever since the Essential Phone was announced last May, there's been a heated debate over the notch. Later introduced on phones like the iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, and upcoming LG G7, the notch has become a heated point of debate for smartphone users everywhere.

The notch does technically allow for more screen area at the top of a phone compared to having a full strip of bezel, but at the same time, can be an unsightly eyesore when watching videos or playing full-screen games.

Witch the notch becoming more and more popular, we decided to see what our forum users had to say on the matter. Here are just a few of the responses.

nomzamo999

Hell no. I think the notch is a horrible idea that needs to be stamped out now. What's so wrong with having the screen 4 or 5 millimetres shorter?

RaRa85

I'd prefer not to have it but if they got the really important things right like screen quality and camera performance I really wouldn't care as much. Still prefer a seamless screen experience though.

Ry

The notch would give me extra screen. The area below the notch would be the screen if the notch didn't exist. Glass half-empty vs. glass half-full, IMO. Bring on the notches.

Mooncatt

I prefer things symmetrical, so no notch for me. Unless it's something like the V20's secondary display that gives me additional functions without taking away from main screen real estate. I know info could be displayed on either side of the notch, but you're losing a lot of space for that area, limiting visibly of notifications. IMHO this is just the manufacturers bowing to the, "The bezels...

There's plenty more to say on this subject, so we'd now like to hand the microphone over to you – Do you want a notch on your next phone?

