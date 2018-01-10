The pros of going third-party.
There are a lot of benefits to using Android, and one of them is the sheer amount of customization that you have over your UI, default applications, etc. The Google Play Store is filled with third-party SMS apps to replace the one that comes preinstalled on your phone by default, and while some of them aren't that great, there are a lot of excellent ones to choose from.
We've previously talked about our top picks for the best of these apps, but some of our forum users recently approached this conversation a bit differently by talking about the main reasons they choose to ditch stock texting apps in the first place.
Here are some of the top answers.
mysamsungs7e01-08-2018 11:52 PM“
for the reason that we like Android: variety.Reply
cwbcpa01-09-2018 06:44 AM“
Choice is a good thing. Don't like stock, choose something else. You like stock, stick with it. If an app is good and you find it useful, don't whine about kicking a couple bucks to a developer. They put work in and if they don't get paid for that work, they won't develop better apps.Reply
Almeuit01-09-2018 12:24 AM“
Different colors.. fonts.. etc. Also some functionality. Such as I have it set to use MMS if it's over 160 characters.. therefore long SMS messages don't get split up by carriers since it'll send as a file with MMS. I also like the quick reply function and the customization to how notifications work with Textra over stock. To me that's worth the little I dished out for the app. I paid a few...Reply
103Softail01-09-2018 02:03 AM“
Total customisation from colours to sounds. Get a long sms.....no problem with textra - but on sammy default I must tap the first part of sms to take me to the next page which shows the full sms???? Weird! Only thing with textra is that I can't read my sms on my gear S3 whereas sammy can. As for the cost of buying apps you're only paying for someone's time & effort so a couple of $ or even a few...Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – Do you use stock SMS apps? Why or why not?
Reader comments
Do you use stock SMS apps?
No because I like customization so I use Textra
Nope. I love the customization and use fullness of pulse SMS. The fact I can use my Chromebook to send messages is a plus. I pay yearly
Just started using pulse because of wanting to use SMS on my Chromebook and it's been great so far.
Textra.
👍
I just use the stock messaging app on my Pixel because I like it bare bones. Probably the same reason I bought Pixel/Nexus phones for the past few years.
Stock Android messages here, although tbh I don't use a lot of rich content when sending SMS. We have Whatsapp or Telegram for that.
Stock Android Messenger for me on my Galaxy S8. I REALLY LIKE the simple interface. I've checked out others, but no compelling reason to change....I really wish I could use the stock Android Dialer on my S8. Perhaps a pixel in my future....
Always used Textra but lately I've been using stock messenger. Just like to mix it up a bit! That's the beauty of Android though.
Hangouts. Love that I can text from any device thanks to project fi
I use Verizon Messenger + which works easy enough. Probably one of Verizon's better apps.
Agreed. I don't like most of the Verizon crapware they throw on their phones, but their messaging app is actually pretty good and suits my needs.
It is one of the their better apps...But i prefer stock Android Messenger...
I used it on my S7 edge, and I tried it on my Pixel 2 XL, but it felt really buggy on the Pixel. Like it'd keep asking me to go through the setup wizard pretty regularly, and it'd sometimes stop notifying me of new messages until I manually opened it. So, reluctantly, I switched to Messages, but then I found Textra, which is what I'm using now.
BTW, one feature that Message+ has that I really missed was the ability to send scheduled messages. That was nice if I was up late and wanted to text something to someone but didn't want to accidentally wake them up. So I'd just schedule the text to go out in the morning. I hated giving that up, but, fortunately, Textra has it.
I agree about verizon’s Messenger + app being shockingly good vs their normal run of the mill bloat and garbage. I only have two Verizon apps on my phone- Messenger+ & MyVerizon. Messenger+ cross device compatibility has a lot of iMessage functionality built right into it usable across Android and iOS devices.
It’s a pretty sweet deal to set up a pixel with Messenger+ & Samsung Internet browser with built in ad blocking.
i use stock on T-Mobile phones so I can get the Advanced Messaging features, if I have an unlocked phone I use Textra
What Advanced Messaging features do you get with stock apps on T-Mobile?
I'm using Evolve SMS at the moment. It's easy to use and is very flexible. Many options to change colors, setups etc.
Nope. I like my dark theme so I use Textra.
This.
The default Google app is god awful.
Just use substratum and black it out. Assuming your phone sports substratum theming, that is.
Doesn't that require using a PC and ADB now if you aren't rooted and do app updates break the themes sometimes?
I use stock and still enjoy a dark theme.
I use stock as well. Samsung stock messenger since 7.0 has been pretty good. Also stock SMS apps are the only ones to properly utilize RCS, so until Textra gains RCS support, I'll be sticking to stock which for all intents and purposes has been working quite well.
Stock. I don't use SMS much, so there's not much sense to install another app.
I've been a Textra user but will switch to the stock Messages app from time to time just to use Bixby (yes, I use Bixby...)
Android Messages the stock feels a little to plain and lacks a basic search feature on my Oneplus 3t.
Stock/Samsung messaging app. I tried Textra for all of ten minutes then changed back simply because it works fine for all the use it gets these days now SMS is almost obsolete
I use the stock sms app for the two people I know that don't have whatsapp
Does any service backup SMS messages automatically? I use the Android Messages, but would like an alternative if I can switch phones easily and bring SMS with me.
There are apps that will back up your SMS automatically no matter which texting app you use. SMS Backup & Restore is one, but there are others out there too. Search the Play Store.
Thanks. I actually use this one already but it's not as convenient as signing in to an app with all your messages there. Wanted to make sure I wasn't missing something.
Doesn't Samsung cloud do this?
Overall I like Android Messages, with the exception of not being able to schedule a message. I switch to Textra when I want to schedule a message.
I'd like to use the Google's messages app. But the compression on MMS is horrendous. Makes sending photos etc unusable.
I've used Chomp SMS for years. It's a little more customizable than Textra. Both apps are made by Delicious.
From the Note 4 until the S7 I used Textra. Though I recently got a Pixel 2 and am really enjoying Android messages. Works great with group texts and mms. My only gripe is that there is no dark mode. I would think that having an OLED display would warrant this, but I'm wrong I guess.
Apparently don't know what I'm missing, been using Android messages for so long I get frustrated when I try a third party option, stock seems to get the job done for me . . But as many have said, options are what make Android great, we can all get what works for each of us
I have a Pixel 2XL and have been using the stock Android Messages app so I can have the enhanced messaging (EMS) features. That's so I can know when a person reads a messaging or is typing. If I switch to some other third party app I'll lose that feature right? If Android Messages had a dark mode or was theme-able I wouldn't care to switch at all.
Pulse for me, as I was looking for something that I could retrieve my SMS messages on my chromebook, and this was the best solution. It works really well btw.
I use stock.
I have WhatsApp, but I prefer stock.
I was using Android Messages on my Moto X play but have just recently switched to a Oneplus 5T where I am using the stock app. So far it has worked fine and the thing I like is that when I apply the dark theme to the phone in the display settings it includes the stock messaging app.
I would love to use other messaging apps but Samsung requires you to use their messaging app on the phone if you want to use messaging on the Samsung Gear s3 Frontier. Unless that has changed.
I'm not sure what counts as stock since I use Project Fi and was using Hangouts integration for the longest time...
I used Hangouts for years because it at least let me lump my SMS contacts over into it, and those friends that were willing would install Hangouts and we'd have a better experience... but Google's mission with Allo put Hangouts on a backburner, so I've been toying with other options over the past month, starting with Android Messenger (because I do like Google products usually). As soon as I wasn't using Hangouts for SMS, I found myself using Android Messenger for 80% of my conversations and Hangouts for the other 20%. I have one friend who uses Allo. The folks I managed to get to use Hangouts aren't interested in the effort of changing to Allo (even if I'm their only contact on Hangouts). So I'm debating whether I just go back to Hangouts or try some other SMS solutions.
I do really miss the ability to loop into Hangouts from basically any device I was on... probably going to end up using that again as my primary app.
I use Pulse. I like the option of using it on my PC or laptop, and since I text a great deal, I like the signature feature, one that stock SMS apps typically don't include.
Textra primarily and Android Messages when using my smart watch since AM actually has an app available for the watch.