The Samsung Galaxy S9 is the Jack of all Trades when it comes to Android phones, offering every feature under the sun and then some.

One trick brought over to the S9 from the S8 series is support for Samsung DeX. DeX allows you to dock your Galaxy S9/S9+ into a hub, connect it to a monitor, and use it like a traditional desktop computer with your own keyboard and mouse.

The idea is that this allows the S9 to be your one-stop computing system, and while it's a great idea in theory, is it something that people are actually using?

Here's what the AC community had to say.