Android TV interfaceSource: Android Central

When it comes to smart TVs, you have endless options to choose from. Not only do you have to decide which manufacturer of the television you want to go with, there's also the decision of if you want Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, etc.

Or, you could just get a streaming box that adds one of those platforms to your old dumb TV. Your options are kind of endless.

Android TV is a great choice if you want something that'll tie in nicely with your Android phone and the rest of your Google account, and recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about their top TV recommendations.

JessicaSmith9

The Best Smart TV is Samsung 75" Class RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV. Buy it and you wont regret.

Reply
me just saying

make sure the manufacturing date and the model number of the tv is this year but not older than 2018. the problem with smart tvs is they go out of date after a few years and a lot of apps with no longer work. If you do an online search you will find a lot of models that dropped netflix, prime and some of the other major streaming services the last few months. Personally I would get a tv,...

Reply
rickjohnson78

I would recommend you to gift LG Smart Tv Model: 65LB7200. high definition screen quality and clear sound :)

Reply

That got us to thinking — Do you use Android TV?

