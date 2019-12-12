When it comes to smart TVs, you have endless options to choose from. Not only do you have to decide which manufacturer of the television you want to go with, there's also the decision of if you want Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, etc.
Or, you could just get a streaming box that adds one of those platforms to your old dumb TV. Your options are kind of endless.
Android TV is a great choice if you want something that'll tie in nicely with your Android phone and the rest of your Google account, and recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about their top TV recommendations.
That got us to thinking — Do you use Android TV?
Join the conversation in the forums!
