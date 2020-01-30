Whether you're visiting websites through your browser or using a free app or game from the Play Store, chances are you see a lot of ads on your Android phone.

When handled properly, ads are a good way for sites and apps to be offered for free, but at the same time, they can be overdone to the point where the user experience is ruined. As such, some users go the route of using ad-blockers.

Recently, this very topic came up for discussion in the AC forums.

Looking through that back-and-forth, it got us to wondering — Do you use ad-blockers on your Android phone?

Join the conversation in the forums!

