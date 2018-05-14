On May 16, we'll finally be able to stop with rumors and leaks to officially feast our eyes upon the OnePlus 6. The phone is shaping up to be OnePlus's most impressive device yet, and thanks to tipsters and OnePlus itself, we already have a good idea of what to expect from it.

Some of our forum users recently started talking about whether or not they'll ditch their current phone for the OnePlus 6, and everyone seems to be split across the board.

Certain users are ecstatic to get their hands on OnePlus's latest, but there are others that couldn't care less.

Ca_lvn

I have the 5T and will switch to the 6 its a very impressive phone , best bang for the buck I've ever had in a phone. The XL leaves to much to be desired

mustang7757

I like what one plus is doing with their upcoming phone, but my interest is focused on pixel 3

Theot

No interest, I don't expect the camera to be better but also I just don't trust that company.

bhatech

I'm going to probably pick up one when released, will be my daily driver for few days/weeks and then will decide to keep the OP6 or sell it. Pixel 2 XL stays until next Pixel

What about you? Do you think you're going to buy the OnePlus 6?

