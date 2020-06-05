If you're in the market for a new Android phone, it's often hard to go wrong with one from Samsung. The company's Galaxy S and Note flagships are consistently some of the easiest to recommend for most people, offering things like great displays, performance, cameras, etc.

For some folks, however, Samsung phones are a tough sell because of their software. We've come a long way from the dark days of TouchWiz and the Samsung Experience, with One UI offering a cleaner aesthetic and plenty of features. Even with the various improvements we've seen over the years, Samsung's take on Android just isn't for everyone.

Someone in our AC forums recently asked what people through about Samsung's current software setup — specifically, how it handles bloatware.

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think Samsung software has too much bloat?

Join the conversation in the forums!