If you're in the market for a new Android phone, it's often hard to go wrong with one from Samsung. The company's Galaxy S and Note flagships are consistently some of the easiest to recommend for most people, offering things like great displays, performance, cameras, etc.

For some folks, however, Samsung phones are a tough sell because of their software. We've come a long way from the dark days of TouchWiz and the Samsung Experience, with One UI offering a cleaner aesthetic and plenty of features. Even with the various improvements we've seen over the years, Samsung's take on Android just isn't for everyone.

Someone in our AC forums recently asked what people through about Samsung's current software setup — specifically, how it handles bloatware.

I was in the same boat as you until I bought my first ever Samsung phone (the S10) in October of last year! I'll try and give you my jumbled impressions - I haven't had much coffee yet! While I am not a fan of bloatware, especially coming from an unlocked Pixel 2, I am kind of used to it now, if that makes sense. I know which Samsung apps I'll use and which ones will kind of get in my way....

I agree with Ambassador. I have had my 10+ since they came out and love it. There is an option where you can "hide" your unwanted (bloat) apps completely from the app drawer so unless you actually go searching for them, you don't even know that they are on your phone. As far as the updates my carrier is USCelluler and I seem to get my update fairly on time. Battery life is pretty good, and it is...

A combination of uninstalling, disabling and ignoring. Them trying to push their own ecosystem doesn't really bother me, I ignore their email app and those like it. The stuff that bothers me which gets removed or disabled is third party crap like Fortnite and LinkedIn... And the ad for McAfee in device care is almost enough to make me not buy from them again lol. But, it can be ignored...

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think Samsung software has too much bloat?

