Tablets might have lost some of their glimmer over the years, but there are still quite a few folks that use them.

A few years back, it seemed like everyone and their kid was using a tablet. Whether it be an iPad, Amazon Fire Tablet, or any random Android-based one, tablets were everywhere. The tablet hype train drove ahead at full steam for quite a while, but as time's passed and phones have gotten bigger, the need for them has started to phase out.

Some of our forum users recently got into a discussion about whether or not they still use tablets here in late 2017, and interestingly enough, it looks like a lot of them are still using one.

mumfoau 12-24-2017 03:15 PM “ I use an iPad Mini 4 and am buying a used iPad Pro today. Reply

Soundman72 12-24-2017 03:38 PM “ tab s3 I use in fact I've completely done away with my laptop Reply

toenail_flicker 12-24-2017 04:01 PM “ I have a Tab S2 and an iPad mini (hand me down) Reply

donm527 12-24-2017 06:38 PM “ iPad Air 2 and iPad Air 2s and iPad Pro in the household and have had iPads since the original and still useful as hand-me-downs. Solid devices and I think for tablets, Apple continually to keep providing iOS updates for at least the next 3 years helps from them getting outdated and useful. Reply

kj11 12-24-2017 08:26 PM “ I have a Galaxy tab A 10.1 with SPen.... Because I can't live without a SPen apparently. I got it a couple months before the Note 8, I had been using a Nexus 7 for a while ("stock" Android is overrated, PS) and I wanted a larger screen tablet. I hadn't been in the market for one for a while and was surprised that they even had one with a SPen and at a reasonable price Reply

How about you – Are you still using a tablet?

