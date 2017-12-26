Tablets might have lost some of their glimmer over the years, but there are still quite a few folks that use them.
A few years back, it seemed like everyone and their kid was using a tablet. Whether it be an iPad, Amazon Fire Tablet, or any random Android-based one, tablets were everywhere. The tablet hype train drove ahead at full steam for quite a while, but as time's passed and phones have gotten bigger, the need for them has started to phase out.
Some of our forum users recently got into a discussion about whether or not they still use tablets here in late 2017, and interestingly enough, it looks like a lot of them are still using one.
mumfoau12-24-2017 03:15 PM“
I use an iPad Mini 4 and am buying a used iPad Pro today.Reply
Soundman7212-24-2017 03:38 PM“
tab s3 I use in fact I've completely done away with my laptopReply
toenail_flicker12-24-2017 04:01 PM“
I have a Tab S2 and an iPad mini (hand me down)Reply
donm52712-24-2017 06:38 PM“
iPad Air 2 and iPad Air 2s and iPad Pro in the household and have had iPads since the original and still useful as hand-me-downs. Solid devices and I think for tablets, Apple continually to keep providing iOS updates for at least the next 3 years helps from them getting outdated and useful.Reply
kj1112-24-2017 08:26 PM“
I have a Galaxy tab A 10.1 with SPen.... Because I can't live without a SPen apparently. I got it a couple months before the Note 8, I had been using a Nexus 7 for a while ("stock" Android is overrated, PS) and I wanted a larger screen tablet. I hadn't been in the market for one for a while and was surprised that they even had one with a SPen and at a reasonable priceReply
How about you – Are you still using a tablet?
Reader comments
I have the original iPad Air, but I rarely used it anymore. Before, I was using a BlackBerry 10 smartphone, I used it for Emails, Texting, or any kind of communications, and I use the iPad Air for everything else. Now I switched to Android with big screens, I rarely find the need to use my iPad anymore. If I need a bigger screen than my phone I will just use my MacBook or my laptop.
"What's a computer?"
A computer is a Surface Pro in which i use. Real question is "What's a tablet."
I still have my Pixel C. It was my Android lifeline while I waited for my Pixel to arrive (RIP Nexus 5X).
Stopped years ago. They added no value to my life.
I use a Samsung Tab A in bed if I want to do some light reading before I go to sleep. I use a Samsung Chromebook plus for all my other web surfing. With it running Android apps i never see a time when I would buy another Android tablet.
Bought a refurbished ZenPad 10.1" tablet, with case, for $150. I use it daily. Took it with me to Christmas dinner yesterday with family. While sitting out on the patio having coffee. To the coffee shop. Daily. 👍
I use a Surface Pro 3 that triples as a tablet, laptop, and desktop. As long as I don't get the BSoD again, it should be okay for a few more years.
Still rocking the 2013 Nexus 7 for tablets. Charging port is borked so I have to wirelessly charge it. I've had most of the high end tablets in between (including the Nexus 9, Samsung tablets etc), but always kept that little bugger and occasionally throw a new rom on it. Still a great tablet
I still use a tablet and I'm more than happy with it.
Asus ZenPad S8. Using it to write this post 😀
I use one every day. I have a Samsung S2 that I use at work and also to check the news in the morning. I also use it to fly my Mavic Pro done. There still fantastic to check media with.
I use a Samsung tab s2 and looking forward to picking up the S3.
I've mostly done away with my laptop for daily browsing, docs, emails, etc.
In fact even basic video and image editing is easier on the tab than a laptop. A tablet is certainly faster any day.
I still do. I have the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus and I love it as a media consumption device.
I just replaced my iPad Pro that was stolen with a Pixelbook. So far, it's been awkward to use as a tablet. I swore off Android tablets after the dumpster fire that was the Nexus 9.
I'm still rocking my 2 year old Toshiba Encore 2 Win10 tablet ( 10.1" ) Hardly ever touch my personal laptop. That tablet has been great for what I wanted out of a tablet...Watch movies, browse web and viewer for home security system. Eventually I will have a Surface Pro.
I purchased my tablet as a GPS device for my airplane and I still use it. The 7 inch screen is perfect for displaying maps with weather and air traffic overlays. It was also way cheaper than installing FAA approved avionics.
Really enjoy my Pixel C
I have the 4th generation iPad. Even though it's old, I find no reason to buy a new tablet. The iPad I have is great for surfing the web and watching Netflix. It's also good for flipping through old photos with family and friends. Honestly, that's about it. I can do everything else better on my smartphone, and anything that requires a little more effort, I use a laptop.
gotta have one if your into the digital comic books...
I use a 2017 iPad at home all the time. My iPhone 8 Plus is a fantastic media device, but not for extended viewing. I use it primarily to stream NHL games while my family watch other programs on TV.
I use tablets quite a bit, but no longer own a tablet. Now I have a new Chromebook which has doubled as my tablet for almost a year now. Still plenty of use for a tablet, but the value of combining both laptop and tablet for essentially the same price I would have spent on a tablet has won my heart.
Chromebooks do make for heavy tablets though. If I had the money I'd probably still get a tablet in addition.
I don't. My wife does. Fire HD 10.
I still use my OG Shield Tablet. It is still going strong. Use it to watch cast redzone to my TV via the mini hdmi port. Also doubles as my alarm clock. I'm however looking to upgrade to the tab S3 in the future tho.
I use my ASUS 10" Android tablet everyday. Much more convenient than using a laptop while sitting on the couch at home. Although own a Chromebook, I only take my tablet when on personal travel.
I use a pixel c daily. Keeps some of the heavy load off my phone to save battery and is great for consuming media.
Add me to the list of users still hanging on to my Pixel C. Especially when I'm travelling and just want to watch a movie or Netflix or Hulu or something, it is still the best thing on the market. Second best use for my Pixel C -- or any tablet, for that matter -- is as my preferred eBook reader. Again, nothing comes close.
Oddly enough, I think a better question would be how many people travel frequently but don't work or sleep on the plane and how many people still read books and magazines. Truly not trying to be insulting but I find a tablet to be the best thing by far for those use-cases and suspect that the reals reason for the declines in tablet uses is people are doing less of what tablets are better for; not that tablets are no longer the best for the things they do well.
I have an LG G Pad X 8.0 that I use regularly for reading and casting to my TV. It's served me well thus far.
I used to buy Samsung Note Tablets to complement my phones but Samsung does not believe in updating their tablets after one or two tries, so I stopped buying them and replaced with an iPad Pro, which I like very much.
I use my Sony z4 tablet every day, it's my most used device. I watch a lot of YouTube, Netflix, do my shopping, surf the Web, etc. Even though my pc is in the same room, most of the time I'm going to use the tablet, it's more convenient. I wish Sony would make a new tablet, they did an amazing job with this one, light, great screen, still supported with software updates.
Not on any kind of regular basis. I'll still pick up my Shield Tablet to play a game once in a while, but I probably haven't powered it on in a month.
I still use my 2014 Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 with the S-Pen. I love this device but unfortunately Samsung didn't continue manufacturing them so I'll have this one until it gives up the ghost. It's good for reading, video watching, taking notes when I'm in a meeting, etc. I'd love to have a newer tablet with an S-Pen. The new convertible Chromebooks may have to suffice.
We have four of them. None of them can do anything that our phones can't do, and they all have worse screens and audio. We would rather watch shows on the phone with a holder clamped to the bed.
Lol, I have a surface pro, if that counts.
Yes. My wife uses an iPad (she is the only iPerson in the house). I have a 10.1" Galaxy Note 2014 edition that still works fine for me and my boys (ages 3 and 6) just got 8" Kindle Fires (kids editions) for Christmas.
No. My kids do though. I use a windows laptop.
We still use two iPads (iPad2 and iPad mini 2) and a Kindle Fire 7 every day. My Galaxy Tab2 running ICS is now virtually unusable note though.
lenovo tab 8 by my bedside every night
When my Nexus 7 died that was the end of tablets for me. I'm running a Pixel and a Chromebook.
No have an original N7 and there are a couple of iPads in the house, but I prefer a keyboard and a clamshell design. I do not like iOS either...