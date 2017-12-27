Here's how Samsung's iris scanner is holding up.

As great as it's been to see Samsung's Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note 8 trim down their bezels so much, the biggest issue that's come as a result of this is the fingerprint sensor placement. Both the S8 and Note 8 have fingerprint sensors that just aren't all that convenient compared to all other flagships that have been released this year, but this is thankfully remedied with the addition of iris scanning.

Samsung's iris scanning isn't nearly as fast as Face ID on the iPhone X, but it is one of the best facial recognition systems that's currently available for Android.

Some of our forum users recently got to talking about whether or not they're still using iris scanning on their Samsung device, and this is what they had to say.

aldo82 12-21-2017 07:22 AM “ I do like it but I've turned it off as I always feel a bit 'funny' after using it. Hard to explain but it is instantly noticeable. Don't know if it's something that should concern me but it's put me off Reply

convergent 12-21-2017 09:14 AM “ I like it and use it, but its definitely not 100%. I have it and FPS both turned on and usually simultaneously try to do both and which ever hits first unlocks. But recently I turned on the smart lock with my Gear S3, which is great because when my watch is with me then the phone just stays unlocked. You do have to be careful with that though, because if they are just laying next to either the... Reply

Derren Woods 12-21-2017 09:45 AM “ It hardly ever works for me, I managed to set it up once but it just never recognises my eyes it was even worse on my old S8 plus it never worked on that. I wonder if eye colour has anything to do with how accurate it is? From the videos I have seen on YouTube those that found it fast and reliable all had dark colour eyes Reply

digitalbreak 12-21-2017 11:35 AM “ I use it all the time. I also have set up Home button to go to the home screen as I unlock which makes unlocking your phone with IRIS scanner a breeze! It does take little time to get used to right position for you as it needs to scan your eyes but once after that it's really quick! Reply

rjr1049 12-21-2017 11:45 AM “ I too use it with Samsung Pay and I love it. Works flawlessly and quickly. Much better than using the fingerprint scanner as I did with my old Note 5. Reply

