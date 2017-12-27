Here's how Samsung's iris scanner is holding up.
As great as it's been to see Samsung's Galaxy S8/S8+ and Note 8 trim down their bezels so much, the biggest issue that's come as a result of this is the fingerprint sensor placement. Both the S8 and Note 8 have fingerprint sensors that just aren't all that convenient compared to all other flagships that have been released this year, but this is thankfully remedied with the addition of iris scanning.
Samsung's iris scanning isn't nearly as fast as Face ID on the iPhone X, but it is one of the best facial recognition systems that's currently available for Android.
Some of our forum users recently got to talking about whether or not they're still using iris scanning on their Samsung device, and this is what they had to say.
aldo8212-21-2017 07:22 AM“
I do like it but I've turned it off as I always feel a bit 'funny' after using it. Hard to explain but it is instantly noticeable. Don't know if it's something that should concern me but it's put me offReply
convergent12-21-2017 09:14 AM“
I like it and use it, but its definitely not 100%. I have it and FPS both turned on and usually simultaneously try to do both and which ever hits first unlocks. But recently I turned on the smart lock with my Gear S3, which is great because when my watch is with me then the phone just stays unlocked. You do have to be careful with that though, because if they are just laying next to either the...Reply
Derren Woods12-21-2017 09:45 AM“
It hardly ever works for me, I managed to set it up once but it just never recognises my eyes it was even worse on my old S8 plus it never worked on that. I wonder if eye colour has anything to do with how accurate it is? From the videos I have seen on YouTube those that found it fast and reliable all had dark colour eyesReply
digitalbreak12-21-2017 11:35 AM“
I use it all the time. I also have set up Home button to go to the home screen as I unlock which makes unlocking your phone with IRIS scanner a breeze! It does take little time to get used to right position for you as it needs to scan your eyes but once after that it's really quick!Reply
rjr104912-21-2017 11:45 AM“
I too use it with Samsung Pay and I love it. Works flawlessly and quickly. Much better than using the fingerprint scanner as I did with my old Note 5.Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – Are you using iris scanning on your S8/Note 8?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Do you still use iris scanning on your Samsung phone?
I only use it for biometric passwords on the Samsung browser, it kicks in faster than LastPass
Yes all the time. Works great.
*Don't mean to hijack your comment, I just have no idea how to comment on this site without replying to someone.
I use it all the time on my Note especially now that it's winter. With my gloves on and using the Iris scanner and the S Pen, I easily unlock my phone and navigate around it without any issues. I actually use the Iris scanner way more than the fingerprint sensor or my pin. You kind of get used to it when your ex girlfriend is the type to go through your phone.
Sorry, the comment box just appeared for me. Ugh, the comments section is so buggy on this site.
I do have it turned on as my second method of unlocking my phone. It works just fine most if the time. Only issue is in extreme brightness, direct sunlight. You just have to kind of find a sweet spot to hold it when looking at it to get it to work correctly. Just as iPhone X users do with their phones.
Yes i use it everyday..it's lighting fast for me...no issues...Ian using Note 8
Its way way better than what I had on Lumia 950
It is super fast and easy on the Note 8. I use it for all security related apps, including Samsung Pay, Google Play Syotr and any other biometric security enabled apps and web sites. I haven't had any issues in any level of lighting and it works with my glasses on as well.
I can't see how this or face ID can be easier or quicker than fingerprint?
I wake and unlock my phone as I take it out my pocket.
I use it along with smart lock (fit bit) and the occasional pin. Works great for me when I need it
I also use it all the time as well as smartlock using my FitBit. I still can't get the FPS to work. The Iris scanner is really fast, use it for all my passwords too.
No, Never liked it.
i use it all the time, especially when my phone is resting on my wireless charging stand on my desk.
i use it more often outside now that it's cold too. the great thing about it is that you can have both enabled.
also, the fingerprtint scanner location is not an issue. it may seem like an issue to phone reviewers that gothru dozens of devices in a year, but for consumers, we get used to it pretty quickly. i actually end up touching that location on other phones nowadays.
Easier for me to just use fingerprint. Set it up when i first got the phone but never really cared for it
I use it every day on my S8.
It is less than 10% successful for me. I know it says to remove your glasses. But to take off your glasses every time you need to login simply isn't useful. The fingerprint is still more reliable even in the current location on the S8 Active.
It's successful for me all the time even with my glasses on. I was shocked the first time it did it with t my glasses on, but now I'm just used to it working. Does well with my contacts in too.
No. Never used it, probably never will.
Nope, will not be damaging my eyes when I can simply use the fps