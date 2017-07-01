People always hone in on something with each new phone.
Now that we're past the initial launch and fascination with the OnePlus 5, and many people have them in their hands, we're all starting to focus in on the finer points of how the phone operates. Throughout multiple launch-day OTAs, and talk about the cameras, one thing has cropped up consistently: so-called "jelly scrolling."
The effect refers to how the screen is responding to touch when scrolling. Some say it's most noticeable in the home screen, while others see it when scrolling through long pages in the browser or other apps. We're seeing mixed reports in our OnePlus 5 forum.
dannyar1106-28-2017 10:10 AM“
I did indeed get that jelly effect on my app launcher and thought it was just me being picky. This concludes that it wasn't in my head. I even tried playing with the nova settings to get it to smooth out to no avail. Sent my phone back for unrelated issue but this reassures my decision to send back this overpriced "flagship killer"Reply
The toughest thing about diagnosing the "jelly scrolling" is that only some people are seeing it — and further to that point, those who do see it often find it's intermittent.
J R Mtz06-30-2017 12:09 AM“
Definitely not in my phone. Screen work great. See ya!!Reply
For it's part, this is the official statement from OnePlus on the situation:
The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices.
Confirmation from the company that all OnePlus 5s are using the same display gives one less thing to point to when trying to figure out why some people see this effect while scrolling and others do not.
Speaking with the few people here at AC who have the OnePlus 5, it hasn't been an issue for us. Looking back at the hundreds of phones we've used, there has always been some kind of characteristic or behavior in the screen or software of each phone that's a little different from others. It's to be expected — the only question is whether or not the OnePlus 5's characteristics bother you to the point of turning you away.
So, are you noticing any weird behavior in scrolling on your OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments below, and join the discussion in the OnePlus 5 forum!
OnePlus 5
- Complete OnePlus 5 review
- OnePlus 5 specs
- Which OnePlus 5 model should you buy?
- Camera comparison: OnePlus 5 vs. Galaxy S8
- The latest OnePlus 5 news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
Are you seeing the 'jelly scrolling' effect on your OnePlus 5?
It's because the AMOLED panel is mounted upside down.
ǝןʇʇǝsɹǝʌǝu#
It's caused by the display being mounted upside down and then inverted back via software:
https://www.xda-developers.com/confirmed-oneplus-5-display-upside-down-l...
I don't have a OP5, but from the videos I've seen, I actually think it looks good. Guess I'm the only one.
I image there will be a software patch fixing this as a result of the AMOLED panel being upside-down as metioned in this thread.
Oneplus is already on record as saying that there won't be a fix and that it's working as intended.
I see it, and it bothered me at first but now it really doesn't anymore.
Nope!
I don't see what I saw shared online. I do see a little, almost unnoticable, lag/stutter when scrolling and a normal pace. This might be normal though, and I may have only noticeed because I was looking for an issue.
I have only really used the device to scroll through gReader+, Firefox, and the Google search app, oh and the built in app drawer. So I may have just not come across it yet.
So happy not bought it :)
No, not seeing it.
I guess people would get used to it, and I agree with the XDA Developer's conclusion that the screen is upside down to move the screen controller hardware to the bottom of the phone, making room for the new dual camera setup. I also agree that it does not affect every other phone when their screen is flipped via software: I used "Set Orientation" on my phone to flip the screen upside down, and even in low power mode on an M8, the display can keep up no matter how fast I scroll. Maybe the OnePlus code has too much overhead?
Wish I hadn't typo-ed in that post... Screen still works great though!
no
I have not noted this on mine
Fortunately, I don't have this in my OnePlus 5.
I've seen it and quite honestly, if I had one with the effect that noticeable, I would've sent it back and tried my luck to get another one.
Mine does it
I was considering the OP5, but not anymore, not with the way OnePlus shrugs off problems.
I've seen the videos online, but I still don't see it on mine