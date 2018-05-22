When looking at post-paid carriers in the United States, two of the most popular options are Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile. Verizon's well-known for having one of the best networks across the entire country, but T-Mobile's Un-Carrier movement has propelled it into huge success over the last few years.

Choosing between these two companies as your smartphone service provider can be a challenge, but at the end of the day, only one can reign supreme.

The Android Central forum users recently shared their thoughts on this comparison, and this is what they had to say.

amyf27

I moved to Verizon from T-Mobile a couple of weeks ago. It was a bit of a rough start with getting the new phones and having them straighten out the first bill that isn't due for a couple of weeks but other than that there are a few things I like more about it already then T-Mobile. Does anyone else have switched from T-Mobile to Verizon. The real test is how things go month by month. So we...

dpadams6

You made a wise move. Verizon has the best coverage in more areas, across the country, then any other carrier.

Dngrsone

I went from Sprint to Verizon a year and a half ago and so far so good. Bill is a bit less than with Sprint, though I'm not looking forward to getting new phones with even more bloatware on them in the future...

westham7

I made a switch from Verizon to Tmobile been with tmobile for 9 years no complaints

Now, we want to hear your side of things. Do you prefer Verizon or T-Mobile?

