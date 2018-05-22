When looking at post-paid carriers in the United States, two of the most popular options are Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile . Verizon's well-known for having one of the best networks across the entire country, but T-Mobile's Un-Carrier movement has propelled it into huge success over the last few years.

Choosing between these two companies as your smartphone service provider can be a challenge, but at the end of the day, only one can reign supreme.

The Android Central forum users recently shared their thoughts on this comparison, and this is what they had to say.