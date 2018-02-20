As most all of you know, one of Android's greatest strengths lies in the ability to customize just about every little aspect of it that you want. Third-party launchers are a great way to change up the entire look and feel of your device, and time and time again, Nova Launcher has proven to be one of the best options around for doing this.

Samsung's own Android launcher (TouchWiz Home) used to be hot garbage just a few short years ago, but since the Galaxy S8, Samsung managed to turn it into something that a lot of people actually prefer using over a third-party one.

Some of our forum users recently started talking about whether they prefer Nova or TouchWiz Home, and these are a few of the responses.