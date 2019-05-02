If you've ever used a Samsung phone, you'll be very familiar with the company's intent to recreate just about every app/service that Google has.

Google Chrome has to compete with Samsung Internet, Samsung offers apps through the Galaxy Store even though the Play Store is a thing, Bixby is trying to take on Google Assistant, so on and so on.

While these recreations can sometimes feel unnecessary, that's not to say Samsung's apps are entirely useless. In fact, if you take a look through the AC forums, you'll find some people that actually prefer Samsung's version of things.