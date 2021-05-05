Samsung Galaxy Note 20Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

While not as common as they used to be, several of the best Android phones these days like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or even the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro still have (slightly) curved displays. It seems that for right or wrong, many manufacturers have largely given up on the curved display form factor and have rediscovered the joy of flat displays. And yet, there are definitely people out there who like a curved screen. Are you one of them?

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

This topic has sparked an interesting conversation over on the AC forums:

Evilguppy
Evilguppy

Since I got my Note 20 Ultra, I've become a big fan of curved screens. I just love the feel of it when I pull out my side panel. I hear many people hate it but I can't figure out why. Maybe it's because I don't use a screen protector? I find the glass on this phone to be practically bullet proof, even my 85 lbs mastiff routinely steps on it, i don't have a scratch on it. What says you?

Reply
violet_teloiv
violet_teloiv

Usability-wise, I prefer a flat screen (something about it speaks to my love of orderliness) but in terms of aesthetics I find a curved screen quite nice.

Reply
Morty2264
Morty2264

Great thread! Thank you for sharing. I too love curved screens, but I find that some screen protectors/phones play nicer than others. My Honor 8 was a curved screen and fitting screen protectors were fine - but that was NOT the case with my S10. Still, I love sliding out my side panel, too, and love the aesthetics of a curved screen. However, I will use flat or curved screens and do not prefer...

Reply
EnthalpiousKitten
EnthalpiousKitten

I like them both tbh.

Reply
swebb
swebb

Only flat screen for me. I skipped on the Pixel 2xl and most all Samsung phones because of their curved screens.

Reply

We want to hear from you — Do you prefer a flat or curved display on your Android phone? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!

The TP-Link Archer AX90 is a fast tri-band upgrade for congested homes
Superfast jellyfish

The TP-Link Archer AX90 is a fast tri-band upgrade for congested homes

The TP-Link Archer AX90 is an incredibly fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with multi-gig Ethernet and a somewhat ostentatious design. If you need to connect a lot of devices and need the extra speed of 160MHz Wi-Fi on DFS without upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E, this is a great choice.

Google and Amazon still can't figure out how to control our smart homes
Shouldn't be so hard

Google and Amazon still can't figure out how to control our smart homes

For better or worse, I love smart home stuff — but increasingly I loathe adding a new device or adjusting the settings of an existing one. Because I enjoy this tech so much, I'm more likely to put up with the shortcomings that Google and Amazon have in the smart home space, but many people aren't. If these companies truly want to make the smart home widespread, there's a lot more work...

Raspberry Pi 3 review: Still relevant
🥧🥧🥧

Raspberry Pi 3 review: Still relevant

If you're looking to start your own IoT project or want to fiddle with controlling some LEDs, the Raspberry Pi 3 can save you a fistful of dollars — it does these things just as good as the newer models.