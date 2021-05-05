While not as common as they used to be, several of the best Android phones these days like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or even the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro still have (slightly) curved displays. It seems that for right or wrong, many manufacturers have largely given up on the curved display form factor and have rediscovered the joy of flat displays. And yet, there are definitely people out there who like a curved screen. Are you one of them?

This topic has sparked an interesting conversation over on the AC forums:

We want to hear from you — Do you prefer a flat or curved display on your Android phone? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!