Looks versus function.

If you look at devices like the Galaxy S8, LG V30, and Google Pixel 2 XL, you'll see that they have one thing in common – they've all got curved displays.

Curved displays on smartphones are something that's become more and more commonplace with each passing year, and while there's no denying that this is an aesthetically pleasing trend, it's not the most practical.

Some of our forum users recently got into a discussion about whether or not curved screens are actually worth it, and this is what they had to say:

pool_shark 12-28-2017 07:38 AM “ The curved screens are overrated in my opinion, I'd rather have a flat screen, but I have 3 different kinds of cases and 3 different kinds of screen protectors. None of my cases nor screen protectors cost more than $20 individually. I'm only on my 2nd screen protector since September and that is due to changing cases. Reply

Tim1954 12-28-2017 09:04 AM “ Not fussed on these curved screens either, my fingers overlap when I'm lying down (thus need better grip) and annoy the crap out me... Might try the active line in future they have flat screens with bevels I believe... Reply

rsgoldens 12-28-2017 11:36 AM “ I’m with you. Had a decent glass screen protector on for a while, but it came off. Then I went without for two days and had micro scratches. I like my screen to stay nice, scratches annoy me but I also don’t like the non glass protectors. I just sold the phone. Might come back when the curves go away. Did the same thing with the S8+. Reply

bhatech 12-28-2017 12:46 PM “ Personally I don't like curved screens and prefer flat screen as well but I haven't used screen protectors on any of my devices for years now and couldn't be more happier. I just love the feel of the glass without any additional layers on the screen. As far as for case I don't understand, there are many cases for the note 8 with raised lips and good protection. Not sure what kind of case are you... Reply

As always, we'd now like to hear from you – Are you a fan of curved screens on phones?

