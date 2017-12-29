Looks versus function.
If you look at devices like the Galaxy S8, LG V30, and Google Pixel 2 XL, you'll see that they have one thing in common – they've all got curved displays.
Curved displays on smartphones are something that's become more and more commonplace with each passing year, and while there's no denying that this is an aesthetically pleasing trend, it's not the most practical.
Some of our forum users recently got into a discussion about whether or not curved screens are actually worth it, and this is what they had to say:
pool_shark12-28-2017 07:38 AM“
The curved screens are overrated in my opinion, I'd rather have a flat screen, but I have 3 different kinds of cases and 3 different kinds of screen protectors. None of my cases nor screen protectors cost more than $20 individually. I'm only on my 2nd screen protector since September and that is due to changing cases.Reply
Tim195412-28-2017 09:04 AM“
Not fussed on these curved screens either, my fingers overlap when I'm lying down (thus need better grip) and annoy the crap out me... Might try the active line in future they have flat screens with bevels I believe...Reply
rsgoldens12-28-2017 11:36 AM“
I’m with you. Had a decent glass screen protector on for a while, but it came off. Then I went without for two days and had micro scratches. I like my screen to stay nice, scratches annoy me but I also don’t like the non glass protectors. I just sold the phone. Might come back when the curves go away. Did the same thing with the S8+.Reply
bhatech12-28-2017 12:46 PM“
Personally I don't like curved screens and prefer flat screen as well but I haven't used screen protectors on any of my devices for years now and couldn't be more happier. I just love the feel of the glass without any additional layers on the screen. As far as for case I don't understand, there are many cases for the note 8 with raised lips and good protection. Not sure what kind of case are you...Reply
As always, we'd now like to hear from you – Are you a fan of curved screens on phones?
Reader comments
Do you prefer curved or flat smartphone displays?
Don't have a "do I or don't I" preference but have thoroughly enjoyed my curved screen devices since the s6, owning each generation up to the current note 8.
I do not like the curved screens at all. I had a Galaxy S8 for about a month and sold it because I didn't like the curved screen and I skipped the Pixel XL 2 because of it.
For asthetics /looks curved screen phones from Samsung look nice but serve really no function.
Curved screens are just another "gimmick" that add nothing of great value.
The greatest issue is for people that (wisely) use screen protectors especially the glass versions. ( Pixel 2 XL)
Would a flat-screen offer more workable real estate?
Flat for me.
One of the main reasons I did not even look at the S8/S8+ when I got rid of myS7 Edge. I have the V30 now which has a curved edge, but it doesn't extend to the viewable part of the screen, so no accidental screen touches, which drove me crazy on the S7 Edge. I'd still prefer a perfectly flat display.
Though I'd prefer a flat screen 100% of the time, I must say I've never had any sort of issue with accidental touches on my S8+.
Same here. No accidental touches on my s8+ or my note 8
Totally agree. One of the reasons I chose the V30 over this year's Samsung models is that I hate curved screens. The V30 approach -- using a slightly curved top layer over a flat display matrix -- is the sweet spot between maximizing display size while retaining usability.
Yeah, I should have clarified when I said I like them flat I meant that I like the edge of the display to be curved or rounded (2.5D I think people call it) but I do not like the actual pixels/display to be curved. I prefer a 16:9 rectangle with nice 90 degree corners and flat edges the way content is created and meant to be viewed.
Flat. I find the test Samsung devices that work gave me mostly unusable. It's not a fun experience in hand, but I know others who truly love it. Holding glass just feels weird to me.
I like glass screen protectors. Curved screens are another marketing ploy that's been sold to us as another "have to have" item, which only serves to result in more cracked screens which results in more frequent phone updates. We NEED non-renewable batteries, no SD cards, no speaker jack. We NEED whatever Samsung and Apple tell us. Anyone up for another round of grape kool-aid?
Curved and bright Sammy S8+.
There is no practical reason why manufacturers have to use a curved screen. IMO it's purely designed to fail so owners either buy a new phone or pay for the screen repair.
At this point, I've done both. I could go either way.
Is the curved screen of the Pixel XL like the Note 8?
Does it practically allow use of a glass screen protector ?
Flat and bezel-less.
I like a marriage of the two. The Pixel 2 XL is a great example. It has curves, sure, but they're mainly situated around the bezel to reduce their overall girth, not screen itself (well, I mean, it is there too just ever so slightly), so I don't know, it still gives off the sleek, light reflecting allure of a curved display, but having dropped it quite a few times I feel its got the resistance of a traditional non-curved display. I also have had zero accidental touches even when squeezing the phone to bring up Google Assistance so kudos to Google for making me realize the bezels surve a purpose.
The display on the Galaxy S8 was a cause of concern for me until I tried it. I still think I'd prefer a flat screen but I'm not curved screen phobic anymore.
I really enjoy the curved screens. The edge screen function is handy as well.
How?
Seriously not trying to start a fight with you but I honestly wonder how and in what way you found it useful.
The apps edge and people edge are very handy. Hardly have to go into my app drawer to get to the apps I use the most.
I prefer whatever I love to use. The curved or flat screen was never a factor for me.
Flat for me.
No real preference
I prefer flat, especially if that means you can put a tempered glass protector on it. But the curve doesn't bother me, and it does look really nice.
I do not like curved screens.
I switched from Samsung to LG because of that curved screen -- and the Note 7 fiasco -- and have no plans to go back. Sad in a way because otherwise my Samsungs were nice phones.
I'd think the only people who'd prefer curved screens are people who have not yet owned curved screen phones.
I love my P2XL but the curved screen aspect of it sucks. Dirt gets caught on the edges if you use a case and while we are talking about screen protectors are there any good ones for curved screens?
There are good plastic protectors for curved screens. Some of them are tolerable with the Note8, but many make the pen feel too rubbery.
That's my one gripe about curved screens for a Note. I want a good tempered glass protector so the pen feels right, but the only one that shows promise is expensive (about $45). If I had an S8/S8+, though, a plastic one would be just fine.
Was unsure of the curved screen at first. Had the S7 Edge and loved it. Moved on to the S8 and have not regretted it.
Well curved screens look nice but functionaly I'd rather have flat. I've recently started using screen protectors after years of loathing them. I think flat screens are better suited for screen protectors.
I love the curved screen and never want to go back to flat again.
I like the curve, had the s7edge now the s8plus. Both excellent phones!
Flat.
Curved screen are horrible. Can't put a reasonable glass protector on them.
2.5D glass is my sweetspot. Its nice when swiping and can still put a tempered glass on it.
The glass protectors for the 2.5D Note 4 weren't very good. You either got a halo around the edges, or the protector had to be a bit more narrow than the display. If you really want a glass protector, you need a flat screen. I was happy with the protector that was a bit more narrow than my Note 4 display, but it's still true.
Flat
I'm not a moron who prefers form over functionality, so flat screens for me. Having used an S8 before, there weren't any accidental touches but not being able to use a screen protector and the distortion on the curve drove me batty!
I HATE curved screens and tall displays!! YEP, 18:9 sucks too!! I am waiting on the Moto G6 Plus.... *I'm just praying they don't go tall too!!