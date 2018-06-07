Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 surfaced on June 6, and to not much surprise, revealed that the phone will look eerily similar to the Note 8.

We're still expecting the Note 9 to come equipped with a faster processor, new software features, and improved cameras, but when it comes to its design, it doesn't appear that we'll be seeing much change at all.

Some of the Android Central forum users were quick to leave their comments about the Note 9, and this is what they said.