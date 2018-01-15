The Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are great, but the S9 is shaping up to be a beast of a phone.

Following months of leaks and rumors, we're finally getting close to the announcement of the Galaxy S9. We have a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like and what major features it'll be shipping with, and all that remains is for Samsung to officially unveil it.

The Galaxy S9 will look a lot like the S8, but thanks to things like a repositioned fingerprint sensor, even slimmer bezels, and possibly a camera with a physically changing aperture, there's plenty to be excited for. Some of our forum users recently got into a discussion about whether or not they'll be picking up the S9 once it's available, and this is what they had to say.

cwbcpa 01-12-2018 09:14 AM “ While I have no doubt that the S9/S9+ will be awesome, I'll wait for the Note 9. The Note 8 will get a refresh with Oreo. Even if it didn't, the Note 8 does everything I need it to and more. Then we will see how much of a leap the Note 9 is from the Note 8. Reply

jamezr 01-12-2018 09:41 AM “ I love my Note 8...but there is a S9+ with my name on it. Just wish I could get it in Pearl White! Reply

strikeIII 01-12-2018 10:06 AM “ S9+ features definitly look nice but that just means the N9 will be even better. Of course I'll be getting the S9+ tho. Reply

bassplayrguy 01-13-2018 03:46 PM “ The more I read about the S9 series, there's just no real upgrades over the note 8. There are some minimal things but that's it. Less ram, smaller screen, no S pen for $1000? It's def a no for me. The Note 9 is the only phone that can take the note 8 off of the throne. Reply

