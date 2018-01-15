The Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are great, but the S9 is shaping up to be a beast of a phone.
Following months of leaks and rumors, we're finally getting close to the announcement of the Galaxy S9. We have a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like and what major features it'll be shipping with, and all that remains is for Samsung to officially unveil it.
The Galaxy S9 will look a lot like the S8, but thanks to things like a repositioned fingerprint sensor, even slimmer bezels, and possibly a camera with a physically changing aperture, there's plenty to be excited for. Some of our forum users recently got into a discussion about whether or not they'll be picking up the S9 once it's available, and this is what they had to say.
While I have no doubt that the S9/S9+ will be awesome, I'll wait for the Note 9. The Note 8 will get a refresh with Oreo. Even if it didn't, the Note 8 does everything I need it to and more. Then we will see how much of a leap the Note 9 is from the Note 8.Reply
I love my Note 8...but there is a S9+ with my name on it. Just wish I could get it in Pearl White!Reply
S9+ features definitly look nice but that just means the N9 will be even better. Of course I'll be getting the S9+ tho.Reply
The more I read about the S9 series, there's just no real upgrades over the note 8. There are some minimal things but that's it. Less ram, smaller screen, no S pen for $1000? It's def a no for me. The Note 9 is the only phone that can take the note 8 off of the throne.Reply
How about you – Will you be upgrading to the Galaxy S9?
Reader comments
Do you plan on getting the Samsung Galaxy S9?
Will be the first s series I miss since the s5 and will be difficult but I am on the note cycle now. Nothing better than the note 8 currently.
Yes indeed. If that camera is truly improved.. And quick charge 3.0 and bigger better I'm all in
If its got a curved display (which I'm sure it will) definitely won't be looking at one. So nope.
Absolutely will be getting the S9+ 😁
When is AC going to start covering Android based DAPs. I know y'all cover the PS4 at times and that doesn't exactly have alot to do with Android but these DAPs definitely do.
I will be but am disappointed that the smaller s9 won’t be getting all the features of the + model if all rumors end up true. They finally went apple on us.
ABSOLUTELY NO! I've got the Note 8, why bother with the S9 or S9+.
Will have to wait and see...ever since my Samsung phone got hot...I've been using LG phones...
I had that same issue with my G3
Since it looks like LG is giving up on being competitive in the market.....the S9+ will be my reentry back into Samsung since my S3. Its been awhile!
Most of my phones were samsung. I've had the note 2,note4,galaxy s6 edge, and still have my galaxy s7 edge. But my S7 edge has become my backup phone now that I have the incredible, FULLY LOADED, LG V30. The reason I never purchased an LG device before, was because I didn't like their lcd screens. But when they introduced the v30 with oled screen, I bought one at launch. It was a no brainer. Especially when they included that tremendous 32bit ESS Sabre quad dac. The sound it reproduces is better than most DAPS. Now I can carry just 1 device. Please keep in mind I'm not, in any way, knocking samsung. They still make a great phone and the best screen. But if you enjoy music as much as I do, especially if you're into high resolution music files, there really is only 1 other option, and that's the ZTE axon 7. But the dac in the V30 is so much better. If samsung ever puts a 32bit dac into their device, I'll seriously go back to them. I realize that LG may not put out a new device every year, but consider the fact that, in recent years, changes have been pretty minimal and certainly not worth the prices these companies are commanding. My opinion only.
There is actually a 32-bit DAC
But it’s not on the same level as a V30
No
Only if I can do a deal similar to my S8 when I upgraded from a S7. My monthly payment dropped by 40%
Of course!
Holy Toledo, absolutely yes. The 845 processer, 6gb's, duel camera's & stereo speakers. Where do I sign, take my moo-la!
One thing everybody forget to mention is stereo speakers. For me that's a HUGE feature.
Yep! With Galaxy forever, why not?
Nope, I'm cool with my OG Pixel
Sticking with the note 8 can't see any reason to make the switch.
The curved screen on the S8 drives me bonkers sometimes. I may move away from Samsung for a cycle. My wife has the G6 and it is so much easier to use while holding in the hand.
I'm with you about the screen. The only thing is I like Samsung Pay enough to go with the S8 Active. That, and I can't see me ever spending almost $1000 for a phone.
I don't have any plan to buy S9/S9+ but I am looking forward for Note 9 or later model.
NO way! I will stick with my Pixel 2 XL
I will stick with my S8. I like my S8, best phone I ever owned. No reason to upgrade...Probably down for an S10, though...
For My Wife with the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge with 32GB storage and recently having No SIM Card Found Issues, I'm going to upgrade Her to the Samsung Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM.
For Me, I'm patiently waiting to see what the Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specs are gonna be and I'm almost Guaranteed to get the 256GB or 512GB if it's Available as an Unlocked Version here in the US which I'm gonna be using on Sprint.
I had the Note 8 for a week. I didn't like the screen (too many accidental presses), the fingerprint sensors placement bothered me, and realized that the useless Bixby was a little annoying and that most of the preinstalled Samsung stuff I had removed or disabled. I even installed a the Pixel Launcher. After a little bit of thought I went back to Best Buy and got the Pixel 2XL. I was nervous about it, but i have had no issues with the phone, and all the things people are saying in all of the posts online, I haven't seen or haven't noticed. So it's perfect for me. Long story short, I won't be getting any Galaxy product until Samsung changes their hardware formula a bit.
Wow! A whole week!!
No. The Note8 does what I need to do just fine.
The S9 will probably be good but so far, there’s nothing about it that jumps out to me. It’s kinda like an S7 except the S7 brought much-needed improvements like a significantly larger battery. The S9 is an improved S8, but not on the same scale. Yes, there are stereo speakers, but I’ve started to care less after getting my Sony 1000XM2s, but it’s still a great. addition if true.
That’s not a bad thing necessarily. It’s just that when my Note8 performs really well for what I want it to do, justifying a new phone after a year or even a few months is a hard pill to swallow.
Personally I don't see enough of an upgrade from the Note 8, not that it's supposed to be an upgrade to the Note 8. I can see it being a worthy successor to the S8+ though.
I will be waiting for the Note 9 or possibly the Note 10. Who am I kidding. I'll get the Note 9 I can't wait 2 years for a new phone. LOL