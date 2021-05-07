As much as I love the bright, vivid, high-refresh displays on larger phones like the OnePlus 9 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20, there's something refreshing about using a more one-handed friendly phone like the Google Pixel 4a. For me, there's a dose of nostalgia for the days when the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 was considered a beast, but it's also easier and more comfortable to use a small phone one-handed. And that's not even taking into account the conveniences a smaller form factor brings to those of us who have smaller pockets to stuff larger and larger phones into. Will we see the Android equivalent of the Apple iPhone 12 mini anytime soon, or are foldables our hope for more pocketable phones?

It's not a new debate, but it's one that keeps coming up in certain circles, including the AC forums:

We want to hear from you — Do you miss small phones? Let us know!

