Goodbye, old friend.

Thanks to devices like the Google Pixel 2, HTC U11, Moto Z2 Force, and Essential Phone, the 3.5mm headphone jack is becoming more and more rare with each new phone that's released.

One user in our forums was recently thinking about picking up the Pixel 2, but decided to first reach out to the community to see if they'd missed having a headphone jack on the phone.

For some folks, the missing port isn't a big deal at all.

Forest Dane 11-25-2017 05:16 PM “ Nope. Having a connector makes it simple anyway as I just leave it on my Bose ready. For my other Bose Qc25 I've bought a Bluetooth converter Reply

Mike Dee 11-25-2017 05:56 PM “ Nope.... I leave my connector connected to my headphones and I just ordered an extra one for other headphones for 9 bucks on the Google store. Reply

Almeuit 11-26-2017 05:08 AM “ I haven't used a headphone jack in my past few phones.. even when they had it. So nope :). Reply

With that said, others aren't too keen about the port's removal.

Jaylandau 11-25-2017 06:11 PM “ yes, the Type C connector seems loose and the earphones start and stop if i touch the plug. Makes useing wired useless. Wireless just doesn't last long enough. Reply

hpilot 11-25-2017 06:36 PM “ It's bothers the heck out of me. The connector is very stiff, unlike my headphone cable. That really makes things awkward. I researched wireless headphones, but the reviews on ALL of them suck (except the AirPods, which would never work for me). The only USB C headphones I could find are sold by Google. I think I will have to try them. I wish Shure would make a USB C cord I could put on my... Reply

dsignori 11-26-2017 03:27 PM “ I miss it some. The dongle works fine for me though so it mitigates some of the problems. I use BT headphones too, so music listening isn't really the issue. Sometimes I need to be on a work call in my car, and don't want to use BT so I can have a better connection. There are almost zero affordable USB-C headphones with mics around. The dearth of those is amazing actually. There might be 1... Reply

Now, we'd like to hear from you – If you have a phone without a 3.5mm headphone jack, do you miss having it?

