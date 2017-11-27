Goodbye, old friend.
Thanks to devices like the Google Pixel 2, HTC U11, Moto Z2 Force, and Essential Phone, the 3.5mm headphone jack is becoming more and more rare with each new phone that's released.
One user in our forums was recently thinking about picking up the Pixel 2, but decided to first reach out to the community to see if they'd missed having a headphone jack on the phone.
For some folks, the missing port isn't a big deal at all.
Forest Dane11-25-2017 05:16 PM"
Nope. Having a connector makes it simple anyway as I just leave it on my Bose ready. For my other Bose Qc25 I've bought a Bluetooth converterReply
Mike Dee11-25-2017 05:56 PM"
Nope.... I leave my connector connected to my headphones and I just ordered an extra one for other headphones for 9 bucks on the Google store.Reply
Almeuit11-26-2017 05:08 AM"
I haven't used a headphone jack in my past few phones.. even when they had it. So nope :).Reply
With that said, others aren't too keen about the port's removal.
Jaylandau11-25-2017 06:11 PM"
yes, the Type C connector seems loose and the earphones start and stop if i touch the plug. Makes useing wired useless. Wireless just doesn't last long enough.Reply
hpilot11-25-2017 06:36 PM"
It's bothers the heck out of me. The connector is very stiff, unlike my headphone cable. That really makes things awkward. I researched wireless headphones, but the reviews on ALL of them suck (except the AirPods, which would never work for me). The only USB C headphones I could find are sold by Google. I think I will have to try them. I wish Shure would make a USB C cord I could put on my...Reply
dsignori11-26-2017 03:27 PM"
I miss it some. The dongle works fine for me though so it mitigates some of the problems. I use BT headphones too, so music listening isn't really the issue. Sometimes I need to be on a work call in my car, and don't want to use BT so I can have a better connection. There are almost zero affordable USB-C headphones with mics around. The dearth of those is amazing actually. There might be 1...Reply
Now, we'd like to hear from you – If you have a phone without a 3.5mm headphone jack, do you miss having it?
Reader comments
No.
No, because my phone still has one.
Haven't used wired headphones in a while. So nope, don't miss it one bit.
While my Oneplus 5 does have a headphone jack, it rarely gets used as I have a pair of Bose QC35 headphones.
I don't miss it because I still have it and don't intend to buy a phone without one. Same with the micro SD card slot.
Nope
My LG V30 has one...
No. I'm still on my Nexus 6, but will be upgrading soon. This is why Bluetooth pairing exists. Or as others mentioned in the article, put the connector on a Bose, or other speaker. My iPad mini 4 rarely comes off my Bose.
Well, whenever I use 3.5mm jack I ALWAYS charge my phone (been using phones like this for many years now) so while I don't care about 3.5mm, I do care about simultaneous charging so either give me 2 USBC ports or some FREE compact adapter (not $45 dollar one you greedy Google bastards)
I have both Pixel 1 XL and Pixel 2, I gave away my Pixel 2 to wife because of no 3.5mm
Use it daily, though if it's taken off my preferred phones, I would used to it and get an adaptor for situations where I need to charge simultaneously.
Would probably try out bluetooth options as well. Tech has improved from the last time I had one.
You can't miss something that isn't gone....so says the LG v30+ user
Essential phone. Yes I miss it. The phone has the dongle, but...
No, not since I switched to using my Sony MDR 1000x. Bluetooth is just the better option for my use case.
I stream PC VR games to my phone and the first thing the software recommends is to turn off Bluetooth because it reduces performances. Plus I have VR controllers that plug in the USB port of my phone so I need the 3.5mm jack in order to have any kind of headphones on there.
I would under no circumstances buy a phone without a 3.5mm!!!!! My Galaxy S7 active has it!
I like the jack off my phone it seems happier.
Jack off... Haha.
Sorry, couldn't help it. 😈
I miss it for long trips. My X3s last 8 hours so a heavy day of travelling without access to a plug means either bringing a battery pack or a pair of wired earphones and the dongle for just in case.
I rarely use my 3.5mm jack but I support having it for the same reason I support wireless charging, less wear & tear on the charging port.
And since everything physically connects thru the USB-C port now having that fail really kills your phone.
I haven't switched to a no headphone jack phone but I'm curious how I will adjust. I anticipate it not being a problem as I will buy a few dongles and attach them to all of my wired headphones. Problem solved.
Question: Do you lose the ability to use the microphone on your headphones with the dongle?
My Note 8 has one and I use my wireless h3adphones a lot, but when the battery runs out you have to have a headphone jack. Removing them is a bad, bad idea.
NO. Haven't used the headphone jack for the last couples of years.
What about for those that need the built-in FM radio? The wired headset acts as the radio's antenna.
I use my 3.5mm jack almost daily. I also use my Bluetooth headphones almost daily. I love having the ability to use both and will not buy a phone without a 3.5mm jack.
Losing a tried and true feature for NO additional functionality doesn't make any sense to me.
I do miss the headphone jack, but it's fine now that I spent a few bucks to have the adapter on my key chain. Got a key chain holder for it on Amazon for like $7 and re-enforced it with some shrinkable plastic. Seems like a good way to go.
I still have the 3.5mm headphone jack. I sometimes use HTC hi-res audio earphones, but this is a non-issue for me since I mainly use bluetooth headphones, speakers, and car audio. I also use an iPhone without the headphone jack.
I would hold out as long as I can on buying a phone without one. It has too many uses for a dongle to be useful for me. Phones don't need to be so thin that they lose functionality. They've already convinced us...or SOMEONE that we don't need bezels. Almost got away with eliminating expanded storage. Let's put some things IN the phone that brings actual value and not just aesthetic "value. DAC anyone in more flagships? Eliminating back glass and adding stability to a phone so we don't absolutely need to get a case before we handle it? That's just a couple of things that I want in a phone. Hey, Sammy, let's start with making a Note Active and make it available to all carriers
I don't miss it... because I wouldn't even consider a phone without one.
Sticking with Samsung for now as it seems they actually listen to customers (guessing they actually monitor sites like this one).
Daily driver: S8+
Backup; S7e