Although not quite as serious as the Pixel 2 XL's potential screen burn-in, it's recently been discovered that the smaller Pixel 2 is exhibiting clicking and hissing sounds for a number of users.
Although the hissing is still something of a mystery, the clicking/ticking appears to be somehow related to the Pixel 2's NFC chip.
One Google representative has said that a fix for the clicking will be released within the "upcoming week", and while we wait to see whether or not this actually happens, we wanted to check in with our forum users to see if they've experienced this problem on their units.
Cherenkov10-24-2017 07:58 AM“
*Mods please delete if there's already a thread for this that I didn't find* So there appears to be an issue with the Pixel 2 (not the XL) wherein if NFC is on, you can hear a faint ticking sound. It sounds like a watch ticking, but not quite on time, most audible near the top speaker. Turn off NFC and it goes away. Google recommends contacting them for an RMA if your phone is doing this....Reply
jlp020910-24-2017 11:03 AM“
I have the same issue. Man, there are so many little issues with this phone (Pixel 2 non-XL) that when combined will probably prevent me from keeping it.Reply
mattsican10-24-2017 04:12 PM“
yeah I don't usually use NFC but I turned it on to check and you can hear a soft ticking sound if you put it up to your ear. turned NFC off and it went away.Reply
pnicho10-24-2017 07:56 PM“
I have this issue as well. I have the kinda blue 64 gb. I bought mine from Verizon, but I'm going to return it before the window is up and hopefully get another one from Google instead. This really sucks! I just sent my 2xl back today because it even though it was just a tad bigger than my xl, I couldn't deal with it. Now I gotta give up this pixel and wait several weeks for a new one to arrive.Reply
openwheelracing10-25-2017 12:23 AM“
Happy to report. Mine Pixel 2 does not have any clicking sound or any sound at all with NFC on. Dead quiet.Reply
I would tell you... IF I HAD ONE! I think Google actually has to murder a real panda to produce each one.
I have the kinda blue 64 gb and fortunately have no clicking.
I have the 128GB Just Black Pixel 2 (the non-xl version) and I have no clicking noise.
No. There is no ticking, clicking, or any kinda flicking or anything else wrong with my lavish Just Black Pixel 2. Simply a magnificent device!!
Pixel 2 -Clicking here, stops when NFC is turned off. Sounds like a watch ticking when it is on.
I have the Black 64GB Pixel2, bought at a Vzn store. No issues with clicking that I'm aware of, although NFC has been off most of the time. I feel the battery is a little weaker than what I'd expect, but all in all I'm very pleased with the phone.
When I turn on my nfc chip I do have a clicking . If you put your ear up to the esrpice or speaker you will hear it . But only when nfc is on
No clicking on mine. I'm loving this little guy....less than 24 hours in.